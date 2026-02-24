Firmware und OS

Nothing Phone 3: Firmware-Update umfasst viele Fehlerbehebungen und mehr

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Bildquelle: Nothing

Während die Vorbereitungen für das Event, bei dem die vierte a-Generation der Smartphone-Modelle aus dem Hause Nothing sowie sehr wahrscheinlich die Nothing Headphone (a) präsentiert werden, in die Endphase gehen, wurde nun ein neues, großes Firmware-Update für das Nothing Phone 3 veröffentlicht.

Das Firmware-Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und umfasst, wie die ausführlichen Release Notes zeigen, erneut etliche Fehlerverbesserungen. Für Fans der Glyph Matrix und Nutzer des Essential Space gibt es außerdem die eine oder andere Neuerung.

Nach der Installation ist auch das Januar-Sicherheitsupdate enthalten, das allerdings, wenn man auf den Kalender schaut, sehr verspätet ist, da bereits der Februar angebrochen ist und der März bevorsteht.

What’s New in This Update

New Features

  • Caller and charging progress can now be shown on the Glyph Matrix by shaking your phone. To enable this, go to Settings > Glyph Interface > Flip to Glyph and turn on the toggles.
  • Added an Essential Notifications entry in Settings for easier access. Find it via Settings > Notifications > Essential Notifications.
  • Essential Apps now features a recommendation section in the widget library, providing quicker access to the Nothing Playground to discover AI-powered community creations.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Apps in private space are now available to be updated via Google Play Store.
  • Optimised the Weather widget location permission prompt to reduce disruption.
  • Optimised ringtone performance for better stability and compatibility with third-party apps.
  • Optimised the stability of vibration and haptic feedback in certain scenarios.
  • Optimised the sound volume during calls with Oticon Zircon 2 miniRITE T hearing aids.
  • Enhanced overall camera stability.
  • Fixed an issue where the Camera preview froze in Portrait mode when switching from Photo mode in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed an issue where dual SIM ringtones could be mixed up in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue where speaker volume could be very low when switching from a Bluetooth call in some apps.
  • Fixed an occasional issue where game audio would not resume after returning from Recent apps.
  • Fixed an issue where the mobile network icon incorrectly indicated no internet in certain cases.
  • Enhanced overall network stability.
  • Enhanced overall system stability.

Fehler meldenKommentare

   

Durch Kommentieren stimmst du unserer Netiquette und Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier:
mobiFlip / News / Firmware und OS / Nothing Phone 3: Firmware-Update umfasst viele Fehlerbehebungen und mehr
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Skoda Elroq Produktion
Skoda Elroq dominiert die Elektroautos in Europa
in Mobilität
50 Reality-Stars, 50.000 Euro Jackpot: Prime Video zündet Staffel 3 von THE 50
in Unterhaltung
Avm Fritzsmart Energy 250 Stromzaehler
Check24 unter Druck: Kartellamt beendet umstrittene Preisregeln
in Marktgeschehen
Freenet „Black Week Deal“ ist zurück: Unlimited-Tarif für nur 14,99€ mtl. sichern – letzte Chance!
in Tarife | Update
Zeekr 7x 2025 Header
Zeekr: Neue Elektroautos starten in Deutschland
in Mobilität
Tesla lässt KI das Ruder im Elektroauto übernehmen
in Mobilität
Telefon Telefonie Telefonieren Tarif 3
BIGSIM senkt Tarifpreise radikal: 5 GB für nur 3,49 €
in Tarife
Das Apple iPhone 18 Pro geht den nächsten Schritt
in Smartphones
Hyundai: Das Elektroauto aus China könnte der „Top Seller“ werden
in Mobilität
Apple Iphone 15 Hand
LEBARA senkt Datenpreise drastisch: 70 GB für 10 €
in Tarife