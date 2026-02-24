Nothing Phone 3: Firmware-Update umfasst viele Fehlerbehebungen und mehr
Während die Vorbereitungen für das Event, bei dem die vierte a-Generation der Smartphone-Modelle aus dem Hause Nothing sowie sehr wahrscheinlich die Nothing Headphone (a) präsentiert werden, in die Endphase gehen, wurde nun ein neues, großes Firmware-Update für das Nothing Phone 3 veröffentlicht.
Das Firmware-Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und umfasst, wie die ausführlichen Release Notes zeigen, erneut etliche Fehlerverbesserungen. Für Fans der Glyph Matrix und Nutzer des Essential Space gibt es außerdem die eine oder andere Neuerung.
Nach der Installation ist auch das Januar-Sicherheitsupdate enthalten, das allerdings, wenn man auf den Kalender schaut, sehr verspätet ist, da bereits der Februar angebrochen ist und der März bevorsteht.
What’s New in This Update
New Features
- Caller and charging progress can now be shown on the Glyph Matrix by shaking your phone. To enable this, go to Settings > Glyph Interface > Flip to Glyph and turn on the toggles.
- Added an Essential Notifications entry in Settings for easier access. Find it via Settings > Notifications > Essential Notifications.
- Essential Apps now features a recommendation section in the widget library, providing quicker access to the Nothing Playground to discover AI-powered community creations.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Apps in private space are now available to be updated via Google Play Store.
- Optimised the Weather widget location permission prompt to reduce disruption.
- Optimised ringtone performance for better stability and compatibility with third-party apps.
- Optimised the stability of vibration and haptic feedback in certain scenarios.
- Optimised the sound volume during calls with Oticon Zircon 2 miniRITE T hearing aids.
- Enhanced overall camera stability.
- Fixed an issue where the Camera preview froze in Portrait mode when switching from Photo mode in certain scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where dual SIM ringtones could be mixed up in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where speaker volume could be very low when switching from a Bluetooth call in some apps.
- Fixed an occasional issue where game audio would not resume after returning from Recent apps.
- Fixed an issue where the mobile network icon incorrectly indicated no internet in certain cases.
- Enhanced overall network stability.
- Enhanced overall system stability.
in Mobilität
in Unterhaltung
in Marktgeschehen
in Tarife | Update
in Mobilität
in Mobilität
in Tarife
in Smartphones
in Mobilität
in Tarife