Nothing Phone 3: Firmware-Update umfasst viele Fehlerbehebungen und mehr

Während die Vorbereitungen für das Event, bei dem die vierte a-Generation der Smartphone-Modelle aus dem Hause Nothing sowie sehr wahrscheinlich die Nothing Headphone (a) präsentiert werden, in die Endphase gehen, wurde nun ein neues, großes Firmware-Update für das Nothing Phone 3 veröffentlicht.

Das Firmware-Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und umfasst, wie die ausführlichen Release Notes zeigen, erneut etliche Fehlerverbesserungen. Für Fans der Glyph Matrix und Nutzer des Essential Space gibt es außerdem die eine oder andere Neuerung.

Nach der Installation ist auch das Januar-Sicherheitsupdate enthalten, das allerdings, wenn man auf den Kalender schaut, sehr verspätet ist, da bereits der Februar angebrochen ist und der März bevorsteht.