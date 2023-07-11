Activision Blizzard-Übernahme: Microsoft gewinnt in den USA

Der 18. Juli rückt als Stichtag für die Übernahme von Activision Blizzard immer näher und eine große Hürde wurde heute genommen: Die FTC verlor vor Gericht gegen Microsoft und somit ist der Weg in den USA frei.

Damit steht nur noch Großbritannien im Weg, dort wurde der Deal blockiert. Die Frage lautet nun, ob Microsoft diesen Markt einfach ignoriert oder ob es vielleicht doch eine Einigung nach dieser Entscheidung gibt.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in tech history. It deserves scrutiny. That scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on parity with Xbox. It made an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And it entered several agreements to for the first time bring Activision’s content to several cloud gaming services. This Court’s responsibility in this case is narrow. It is to decide if, notwithstanding these current circumstances, the merger should be halted—perhaps even terminated—pending resolution of the FTC administrative action. For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition. To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The motion for a preliminary injunction is therefore DENIED.