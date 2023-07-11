Gaming

Activision Blizzard-Übernahme: Microsoft gewinnt in den USA

Autor-Bild
Von
| 1 Kommentar
Microsoft Activision Blizzard

Der 18. Juli rückt als Stichtag für die Übernahme von Activision Blizzard immer näher und eine große Hürde wurde heute genommen: Die FTC verlor vor Gericht gegen Microsoft und somit ist der Weg in den USA frei.

Damit steht nur noch Großbritannien im Weg, dort wurde der Deal blockiert. Die Frage lautet nun, ob Microsoft diesen Markt einfach ignoriert oder ob es vielleicht doch eine Einigung nach dieser Entscheidung gibt.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in tech history. It deserves scrutiny. That scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on parity with Xbox. It made an agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. And it entered several agreements to for the first time bring Activision’s content to several cloud gaming services. This Court’s responsibility in this case is narrow. It is to decide if, notwithstanding these current circumstances, the merger should be halted—perhaps even terminated—pending resolution of the FTC administrative action. For the reasons explained, the Court finds the FTC has not shown a likelihood it will prevail on its claim this particular vertical merger in this specific industry may substantially lessen competition. To the contrary, the record evidence points to more consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The motion for a preliminary injunction is therefore DENIED.


Fehler melden1 Kommentar

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

  1. Felix 💎
    sagt am

    Ich denke mal die Übernahme wird damit insgesamt durchgehen. UK wird die Entscheidung eher nochmal überdenken.

    Antworten

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Gaming / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Nothing Phone 2 Kamera
Das neue OnePlus: Nothing Phone 2 ist offiziell in Smartphones
Vanmoof Teaser
VanMoof steht wohl kurz vor dem Ende in Mobilität
Bmw Android Auto Header
Android Auto kabellos nutzen: AAWireless bei Amazon im Angebot in Schnäppchen
Android Auto Neu Google Header
Android Auto 10 ist da: Neue Version, aber auch ein großes Update? in Mobilität
Xiaomi 12 2022 Header
Prime Day Knaller: Bis zu 39% Rabatt auf Xiaomi-Produkte in Schnäppchen
The New Volkswagen Id.3
Elektroautos: Volkswagen hat wohl ein Problem in Mobilität
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fold 4 Hand
Neue Samsung-Foldables werden spürbar teurer in Smartphones
Kia Ev6 Detail Header
Kia optimiert Software der Elektroautos via Update in Mobilität
Google Pixel 7 Android Apps Header
Google möchte den „Flugmodus“ für Smartphones modernisieren in Firmware und OS
Mediamarkt Saturn Header
„Vergleichen zwecklos“: MediaMarkt Saturn kontert Amazon Prime Day in Schnäppchen
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.