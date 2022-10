Android-Apps für Windows 11 verlassen die Beta

Windows Subsystem for Android is officially out of preview! According to the project's roadmap, next up is:

– Rebase on top of Android 13

– Support for file transfer

– Shortcuts

– Picture-in-picture mode

– Local network access by default https://t.co/QkzQUjx6lA pic.twitter.com/MDrIaYKXms

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 19, 2022