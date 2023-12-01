Apple iOS 17.1.2 ist da und wird „allen Benutzern empfohlen“

Firmware und OS

Apple hat am gestrigen Abend den Startschuss für iOS 17.1.2 gegeben, was sich schon im Vorfeld angedeutet hat und mit dem ich früher gerechnet hätte. Doch es ist da und mit dem Update gibt es auch Updates für andere Plattformen von Apple.

Laut Apple „enthält dieses Update wichtige Sicherheitskorrekturen und wird allen Benutzer:innen empfohlen“. Es ist also ein Sicherheitsupdate und weiter unten gibt es die entsprechenden Details zu den Optimierungen, mehr sagt Apple aber nicht.

Wir wissen also nicht, ob die WLAN-Probleme final behoben wurden und auch die Neustart-Probleme sollen noch vorhanden sein. Beide Dinge werden aber wohl mit iOS 17.2 behoben, was dann vermutlich in etwas mehr als einer Woche kommt.

Apple iOS 17.1.2 Sicherheitsupdate

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

WebKit Bugzilla: 265041
CVE-2023-42916: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

WebKit

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

Description: A memory corruption vulnerability was addressed with improved locking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 265067
CVE-2023-42917: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

