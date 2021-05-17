Apple Music: Bessere Qualität ohne Aufpreis

Es hat sich bereits angedeutet, nun ist es offiziell: Apple verbessert die Qualität von Apple Music und baut sowas wie eine HiFi-Option ein. Diese nennt sich hier aber „Lossless Audio“ und sie wird ab Juni kostenlos für alle verfügbar sein.

Die neue Qualität (24 bit mit 192 kHz) richtet sich laut Apple an „audiophile“ Nutzer und mit der Zeit soll die komplette Bibliothek (75 Millionen Songs) in der besseren Qualität verfügbar sein. Die bessere Qualität ist natürlich optional verfügbar, da sie nicht jeder benötigt und die Musik damit deutlich größer im Download ist.

Apple nutzt ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) und passend dazu wird es auch noch Spatial Audio mit Support für Dolby Atmos geben. Zum Start wird es auch eine Playlist von Apple geben, die Musik enthält, die bereits damit kompatibel ist.

Amazon hat heute ebenfalls bekannt gegeben, dass die HD-Qualität ab sofort im Preis von 9,99 Euro verfügbar ist. Spotify will bald eine HiFi-Option anbieten und kann nun eigentlich keinen Aufpreis verlangen. Es wird auch interessant zu sehen, was Tidal macht, deren Geschäftsmodell komplett auf der Qualität basiert.

Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.