Unterhaltung

Apple Music: Bessere Qualität ohne Aufpreis

Autor-Bild
Von
Apple Music Header

Es hat sich bereits angedeutet, nun ist es offiziell: Apple verbessert die Qualität von Apple Music und baut sowas wie eine HiFi-Option ein. Diese nennt sich hier aber „Lossless Audio“ und sie wird ab Juni kostenlos für alle verfügbar sein.

Die neue Qualität (24 bit mit 192 kHz) richtet sich laut Apple an „audiophile“ Nutzer und mit der Zeit soll die komplette Bibliothek (75 Millionen Songs) in der besseren Qualität verfügbar sein. Die bessere Qualität ist natürlich optional verfügbar, da sie nicht jeder benötigt und die Musik damit deutlich größer im Download ist.

Apple nutzt ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) und passend dazu wird es auch noch Spatial Audio mit Support für Dolby Atmos geben. Zum Start wird es auch eine Playlist von Apple geben, die Musik enthält, die bereits damit kompatibel ist.

Was macht jetzt Spotify?

Amazon hat heute ebenfalls bekannt gegeben, dass die HD-Qualität ab sofort im Preis von 9,99 Euro verfügbar ist. Spotify will bald eine HiFi-Option anbieten und kann nun eigentlich keinen Aufpreis verlangen. Es wird auch interessant zu sehen, was Tidal macht, deren Geschäftsmodell komplett auf der Qualität basiert.

Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Clubhouse: Android-App kommt Ende der Woche nach Deutschland

Clubhouse Header

Der Hype rund um Clubhouse ist durch, doch die Entwickler hoffen, dass sie mit der Android-App noch einmal angreifen können, bevor sämtliche Konkurrenten die Funktion in ihre Netzwerke implementiert haben. Die App für Android ist ein sehr wichtiger Schritt, immerhin…17. Mai 2021 JETZT LESEN →


Hinterlasse deine Meinung

Bitte bleibe freundlich. Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung).

Um das Kommentarsystem nutzen zu können, musst du dem Einsatz von Cookies zustimmen.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Dienste / Unterhaltung / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Amazon Music Header
Amazon Music: HD-Option jetzt ohne Aufpreis erhältlich in Dienste
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Leak Header
Samsung plant neue Galaxy-Tablets in Tablets
Loki Disney
Das seht ihr im Juni bei Disney+ in Unterhaltung
Apple Ipad Pro Keyboard Header
Apple iPad Pro 2021: Erster Nutzer-Test ist überzeugt vom Display in Tablets
Microsoft Hololens Header
HoloLens: Microsoft plant neue AR-Brille für Konsumenten in AR und VR
Samsung Galaxy Watch Header
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Wear OS mit One UI geplant in Wearables
Google Pixel 5 Neu Header
Android 12, Pixel Buds und mehr: Google I/O 2021 live verfolgen in Events
Leica Sharp
Ist Huawei damit raus? Leica holt sich Sharp als Partner in Marktgeschehen
Google Pixel 5 Hand
freenet FLEX: Der Anschlusspreis entfällt wieder in Tarife
Penny Mobil
Penny Mobil: 50 Prozent Rabatt auf Starter-Pakete und 15 GB Gratis-Datenvolumen in Tarife
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.