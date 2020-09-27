Mobilität

BMW i4: M-Version kommt 2021

Bmw I4 Front

BMW wird kommendes Jahr den i4 auf den Markt bringen, der im Frühjahr gezeigt wurde (noch nicht ganz final) und auf dem 4er Coupé basieren dürfte (BMW hat keine Elektro-Plattform, sowas könnte aber kommen).

Das Werk in München wird gerade für den i4 umgebaut und wir werden dort nicht nur den i4 und 4er von Band laufen sehen, BMW hat vor ein paar Tagen auch den M4 vorgestellt. Beim BMW i4 kommt auch eine M-Version.

BMW Mi4 für 2021 in Planung

BMW hat diese Woche offiziell bestätigt, dass 2021 eine M-Version vom i4 auf den Markt kommen wird. Der BMW i4 wurde mit „bis zu 530 PS“ angekündigt und ich vermute fast, dass das die M-Version sein wird. Vielleicht packt man auch noch mehr Power in den BMW Mi4, aber das würde ausreichen.

Bmw I4 Back

BMW i4 (Konzept)

Neben dem elektrischen M-Modell sollen auch Hybrid-Modelle der M-Reihe geplant sein, doch BMW sieht noch einige Hürden bei Elektro-Sportwagen.

It’s not just about power output and longitudinal performance. So, the question for us is, when can we combine the power of the systems that we develop in the company, and bring it into an M package?

Steering-wise and lateral dynamics-wise, this is the big question. Sound, of course, is another one.

That is something where we have science going on, to create the M-specific feeling, but first of all, the biggest question to answer is how to handle weight of a battery electric car and still offer M-specific, or M-style, dynamics.

Der elektrische BMW i4 soll auch als M-Version noch kein Konkurrent für die aktuellen Benziner sein. Die Beschleunigung wird sicher besser, aber das ist nicht alles. Laut BMW wird es noch eine Weile dauern, bis rein elektrische M-Modelle die Benziner ersetzen können – aber man will den Weg gehen.

Video: Apple CarKey / BMW Digital Key

Polestar 4? Precept als Konkurrenz für das Tesla Model S

Polestar Precept 4 Header

Polestar präsentierte dieses Jahr ein Konzeptauto namens „Precept“. Das Ziel war die Ankündigung von einer eigenen Designsprache, mit der man sich etwas mehr von Volvo abheben möchte. Diese Woche gab man bekannt, dass das Feedback sehr positiv war und man…26. September 2020 JETZT LESEN →


