Nothing Phone 2a: Android-Update verbessert das Mittelklasse-Smartphone weiter

Das in London ansässige Unternehmen Nothing entwickelt sein Nothing OS weiter und hat nun ein neues Update für das Mittelklasse-Smartphone Nothing Phone 2a veröffentlicht. Das Update erhöht die Versionsnummer auf 2.5.6 und sollte bereits weitestgehend verfügbar sein, wenn man in den Einstellungen nach einem neuen Software-Update sucht.

Wie üblich werden einige kleinere Fehler behoben, der Android-Sicherheitsstatus wird kurz vor Ende des Monats auf den „Mai“-Stand gebracht und die Auto HDR-Funktionalität der Kamera wird verbessert. Darüber hinaus ist es ab sofort möglich, die standardmäßig im System angezeigte Navigationsleiste in den Einstellungen zu deaktivieren.

Im offiziellen Forum von Nothing sind wie immer die ausführlichen Release Notes verlinkt:

New features Added „Hide Navigation Bar“ feature for more immersive user experience. You can find this feature via “Settings > System > Gestures > Navigation mode > Gesture navigation settings > Hide navigation bar”.

Long-pressing a widget now brings up more options, making it more consistent with other home screen operations.

Added an option to allow or disable vibrations for other calls and notifications during a call. Improvements Updated Google security patch to May 2024.

Optimised camera auto HDR detection logic. Bug fixes Fixed certain compatibility issues with Android Auto.

Fixed the issue where the screen does not automatically turn on after using the Power Button to turn it off during an incoming call.

Fixed some issues with the ChatGPT widget.

Fixed the issue where the notification panel narrows when receiving certain notifications.

Optimised the overall stability of the system.

Nothing verspricht für das Smartphone insgesamt drei große Android-Updates bis Android 17 und vier Jahre Sicherheitsupdates.

Das ist bei einem Smartphone, das knapp über 300 Euro kostet (die größere Variante mit 12GB RAM und 256GB Speicher kostet knapp unter 400 Euro), durchaus eine gute Unterstützung. Ich habe mir das Mittelklasse-Smartphone vor ein paar Tagen gekauft, der erste Eindruck ist recht positiv.

⋆Kommt über diesen Affiliate-Link ein Einkauf zustande, wird mobiFlip.de u.U. mit einer Provision beteiligt. Für Dich entstehen dabei keine Mehrkosten.