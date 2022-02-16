Nvidia Shield TV: Update für Android TV fixt sehr viele Probleme
Nvidia startete im Januar den Rollout für die Nvidia Shield TV Experience Upgrade 9.0 und trotz langer Beta-Phase machte das Update doch noch ein paar Probleme.
Mittlerweile wird Version 9.0.1 als Update für Android TV verteilt, seit gestern ist die neue Version nach und nach bei den Nutzer:innen verfügbar. Auf der offiziellen Update-Seite gibt es noch keinen Hinweis, dafür aber direkt im Forum von Nvidia.
Der Changelog für Version 9.0.1 ist lang, sehr lang. Neue Funktionen gibt es aber nicht, es handelt sich hier um ein sehr großes Bugfix-Update, welches die Fehler von Version 9.0 beseitigen soll. Android TV 11 sollte jetzt also endlich rund laufen.
Zu Android TV 12 hat sich Nvidia bisher noch nicht geäußert, die neue Version ist seit ein paar Wochen fertig. Der Support war bisher aber schon viel besser, als das alle erwartet haben, es würde mich also nicht wundern, wenn dann langsam auch mal Schluss ist. Mal schauen, ich würde Nvidia das Update aber auch zutrauen.
Nvidia Shield TV Version 9.0.1 Changelog
Major issues addressed
- Resolves PLEX Media Server issues
- Fixes storage permission issues on media players, file browsers, and emulator apps
- Fixes stutter when playing interlaced content
HDMI/Display
- Resolves brief video corruption when watching YouTube TV
- Fixes issue where HDMI-CEC volume control will be adjusted by 2 increments
- Removes thumbnail overlay when taking a screenshot
- Resolves issue where screen would be rotated 90 degrees
- Restores “beta” description to “Match frame rate” settings
Audio
- [SHIELD 2019] Fixes bug where audio would be lost after toggling “Dolby audio processing”
- Fixes Bluetooth audio issue when “Audio formats” is set to manual
Storage
- [SHIELD 2019 8GB model] Resolves issue where SD card would not be detected after reboot
- Resolves issue where files on adopted storage was not visible when connecting over local network
- Resolves issue where Android folders are automatically created when connecting storage
- Fixes bug where files cannot copy onto removable storage when connecting over local network from a Mac
- Fixes bug copying files to SHIELD over local network when app is running on SHIELD
- Fixes bug where Kodi media files were not visible when connecting over local network
Network
- Fixes bug where “Wi-Fi roaming enabled” switch was not working properly
- Resolves issue where user is prompted for Wi-Fi network again after successfully connecting to networks
Accessories
- Fixes Kodi bug where SHIELD TV app, Control4, and other remotes would not work properly
- Fixes Kodi issue where long press select or menu would not be detected properly
- Fixes issue on XBOX controllers where pressing the XBOX button would not bring up Stadia menu
- Fixes bug where IR volume control would be disabled when USB DAC was connected
- Resolves navigation issues when selecting folders to grant files and media permissions
Cast
- Resolves instances where SHIELD would not be visible as a cast device
Misc
- Fixes bug where Kodi system files were unaccessable
- Fixes bug where playback status for videos would show up on the home screen
