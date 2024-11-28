Surface Laptop 5 und Surface Laptop 6 erhalten das November Firmware-Update

Besitzer eines Surface Laptop 5 und Surface Laptop 6 sollten in den Windows-Einstellungen nach neuen Updates suchen – Microsoft hat nämlich das entsprechende November Firmware-Update für die fünfte und sechste Generation der Surface Laptop-Modellreihe veröffentlicht. Die entsprechenden Release Notes für die einzelnen Modelle lauten wie folgt:

November 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 6 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

Enhances the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threat.

Improves the display experience by reducing the frequency of screen flickering.

Addresses a performance issue with Citrix Workspace* application exhibiting sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop.

November 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes: