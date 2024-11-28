Firmware und OS

Surface Laptop 5 und Surface Laptop 6 erhalten das November Firmware-Update

Surface Laptop 5 Header

Besitzer eines Surface Laptop 5 und Surface Laptop 6 sollten in den Windows-Einstellungen nach neuen Updates suchen – Microsoft hat nämlich das entsprechende November Firmware-Update für die fünfte und sechste Generation der Surface Laptop-Modellreihe veröffentlicht. Die entsprechenden Release Notes für die einzelnen Modelle lauten wie folgt:

November 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 6 for Business running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

  • Enhances the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threat.
  • Improves the display experience by reducing the frequency of screen flickering.
  • Addresses a performance issue with Citrix Workspace* application exhibiting sluggish behavior when interacting with a virtual desktop.

November 2024 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes:

  • Enhances the overall security posture of the devices, protecting customers from potential threat.
  • Prevents unexpected failures or disruptions of audio streams by improving the stability and reliability of the audio system to enable uninterrupted audio playback and recording.
  • Ensures seamless audio playback and recording, improves stability preventing audio failure and drop out.

Habt wie immer Geduld, falls ihr noch keine Benachrichtigung über die Windows-interne Update-Funktion erhalten habt. Die Aktualisierung erfolgt schrittweise für alle Geräte.


