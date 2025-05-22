Surface Laptop Studio 2: Mai Firmware-Update veröffentlicht
Für die zweite Generation des Surface Laptop Studio hat Microsoft ein neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht, das wie üblich den Veröffentlichungsmonat in der Bezeichnung trägt. Neben den obligatorischen Treiberaktualisierungen enthält das Update auch einige spezifische Fehlerbehebungen, die in den Release Notes ausführlich beschrieben sind:
May 2025 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop Studio 2 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.
- Addresses device security vulnerability related to Intel advisory CVE 2025-20006 that may allow unauthenticated user to enable denial of service via adjacent access.
- Addresses device security vulnerabilities against potential threats and enhances the overall security posture of the system.
- Mitigates display lag that occurs when the device is using the recommended power plan.
- Resolves an intermittent failure where pressing the F5 hotkey does not consistently adjust the keyboard backlight.
Das Update wird nach und nach auf sämtliche Geräte ausgerollt, kann aber auch manuell von der Support-Webseite von Microsoft heruntergeladen und installiert werden. Das Surface Laptop Studio 2 wird noch bis Anfang Oktober 2029 mit Firmware-Updates unterstützt.
