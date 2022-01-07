Tesla Plaid Track Mode: So hat man Porsche geschlagen
Porsche war kurz vor dem Marktstart des Taycan stolz, dass man einen neuen Rekord auf dem Nürburgring aufstellen konnte. Es war eine Ankündigung, die Elon Musk damals triggerte und so starteten die Arbeiten an einem besseren Model S.
Ein Plaid-Modus für die Rennstrecke
Mittlerweile kann man das als Tesla Model S Plaid in den USA kaufen, bei uns in Deutschland wird die neue Version aber vermutlich erst 2023 ausgeliefert. Daher ist das neue Update mit dem „Plaid Track Mode“ hier auch noch nicht verfügbar.
Es ist nicht der erste „Track Mode“ von Tesla, aber laut eigenen Angaben der bisher beste. Der Zusatz „Plaid“ zeigt schon, dass er nur für die beste Version des Tesla Model S gedacht ist und der neue Rennstreckenmodus hat auch nur ein Ziel:
Diese Woche wird der Plaid Track Mode für Model S Plaid-Fahrzeuge in Nordamerika eingeführt. Mit dem Plaid Track Mode hatten wir ein einfaches Ziel: die schnellste Rundenzeit für ein Serien-Elektrofahrzeug auf dem Nürburgring in Deutschland zu erreichen und die individuelle Anpassung der Stabilitätskontrolle, der Fahrbalance und der regenerativen Bremsen zu ermöglichen, um dem Fahrer mehr Kontrolle über das Fahrzeug auf der Rennstrecke zu geben.
Dieser Modus hat also dafür gesorgt, dass man den Porsche Taycan schlagen und einen neuen Rekord auf dem Nürburgring aufstellen konnte. Porsche hat seit dem noch keinen neuen Rekord-Versuch gewagt. Tesla möchte den neuen Plaid Track Mode übrigens in den kommenden Monaten nach und nach weiter optimieren.
Tesla Plaid Track Mode
- Optimized Powertrain Cooling: Track driving generates an enormous amount of heat in the battery, motors, and brakes. Maximum track endurance is achieved by managing this heat to keep these components as cool as possible. When Plaid Track Mode is engaged, we drop the temperature of the battery pack and motors to create a significant amount of chilled thermal mass. Once track driving begins and heat is generated, shared coolant loops between the battery and motors keep the entire system cooler for longer. We also increase regenerative braking power, which has three major benefits: re-capture more energy during deceleration, reduce load on the friction brakes for better thermal management, and give the driver better modulation and controllability with a single pedal.
- Lateral Torque Vectoring: Using the same foundation as Model 3 Track Mode, Plaid Track Mode relies heavily on front and rear motors to command rotation: additional torque applied to the rear axle helps turn the nose of the car into a corner; torque applied to the front axle arrests rotation to pull the car straight. Building on this principle, Model S Plaid’s dual rear motors enable full lateral torque vectoring. With Track Mode activated, Plaid automatically adjusts torque split across the rear wheels, independently, which applies a torque bias to rotate the car through turns; this increases turn-in response, improves on-center steering feel, and delivers even greater yaw control throughout a corner. Compared to traditional open- and limited-slip differentials, which must always compete between turn-in response and maximum traction, our electric motors adjust in milliseconds to give the driver both qualities simultaneously, allowing for faster turn-in, increased cornering speeds, and harder acceleration on corner exit.
- Adjustable Vehicle Dynamics: During normal road driving, our stability control systems are optimized to limit tire slippage and maximize grip to keep the driver safe. In Plaid Track Mode, stability controls enter a Race tuning to give the driver maximum control over the car’s lateral movement. With Plaid Track Mode engaged, Tesla’s Vehicle Dynamics Controller (VDC) evaluates steering angle, accelerator, and brake pedal inputs to determine where the driver wants to place the car and will permit tire slippage and automatically adjust torque split to give the driver even more authority and improved agility during high-speed cornering. For drivers who want additional adjustability over vehicle dynamics, handling balance, stability assist and regenerative braking can be changed independently based on their skill level and preferences.
- Adaptive Suspension Damping: When Plaid Track Mode is engaged, adaptive suspension damping is optimized for track handling: reduced pitch during hard braking and fast acceleration, rebalanced damping to improve responsiveness, and faster settling of vehicle disturbances over bumpy segments to increase driver confidence. To facilitate consistent dynamic driving, ride height is set to Low on drive-off, and the suspension will no longer automatically raise to improve comfort.
- Performance UI: We have added a track-focused user interface to provide critical performance data, including a vehicle thermals monitor, lap timer, G-meter, dashcam video capture and vehicle telemetry, along with several other customizable options.
Plaid kennen ich und meine Übersetzungsapp nur als kariert. Was heißt es denn in diesem Zusammenhang? Sorry, dass ich so doof bin…
Das Tesla Model S Plaid wurde am Rande der neuen Teststrecke von Tesla im kalifornischen Fremont von Elon Musk vorgestellt. Das Karodesign von der Rückseite seiner Lederjacke stammt aus dem Film Spaceballs, woher auch die Bezeichnung Plaid kommt, mit der eine besonders extreme Geschwindigkeit bezeichnet wird.11.06.2021