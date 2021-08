Xiaomi 11T (Pro) im September erwartet

European retailer has leaked & confirmed that Xiaomi 11T will in fact have both a normal and Pro variant, new branding.

Both will come in Meteorite Grey, Celestial Blue & Moonlight White along with 8GB RAM+128GB/256GB Storage.

