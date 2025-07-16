Nothing Phone 3 erhält das erste große Firmware-Update

Die Veröffentlichung eines Smartphones ist heutzutage nicht mehr ohne ein entsprechendes Update denkbar. Dieses Update behebt erste Probleme und Fehler und bietet den Käufern ein „fertiges“ Produkt. Das kürzlich angekündigte und ab sofort im Einzelhandel erhältliche Nothing Phone 3 bildet da keine Ausnahme, das erste Firmware-Update fällt zudem ziemlich umfangreich aus.

Aus den Release Notes lassen sich Verbesserungen im Bereich des Glyph-Interfaces herauslesen, die im Zusammenhang mit der neu eingeführten Glyph-Matrix stehen. Dabei handelt es sich um das runde Micro-LED-Display auf der Rückseite.

Neben der Funktion „Flip to Record” im Essential Space gibt es außerdem diverse Kamera-Anpassungen sowie weitere Verbesserungen, darunter eine optimierte Touch-Erkennung, eine verbesserte Systemleistung und eine höhere Systemstabilität.

What’s New in This Update Glyph Interface Added Caller ID feature, allowing long-press of the Glyph button during calls to display the contact’s name or phone number.

Essential Notification now supports selecting icons or custom icons.

Supports generative incoming call and notification ringtones, including Glyph Matrix lighting effects and randomly generated vibrations.

Optimised visual effects of the Glyph Interface.

Enhanced stability of Glyph Toys.

Improved anti-mistouch responsiveness of the Glyph button. Essential Space Essential Space supports Flip to Record. Flip the phone face down and long-press the Essential Key for instant meeting notes, which are automatically organised into a meeting to-do list. Camera Enhancements Core Imaging Enhancements: Optimising front/rear HDR, Night Mode, and Snapshot scenes for richer brightness gradation and cleaner images.

HDR Video: Enhanced HDR video processing delivers more natural brightness and superior display performance.

UltraXDR Display: Upgraded high dynamic range rendering ensures smoother highlight-to-shadow transitions. Other Improvements Boosted performance of a top Battle Royale game at 120fps.

Reduced Wi-Fi latency during gaming.

Private space now supports switching the default Gallery app.

Enhanced pocket mode to prevent accidental touches.

Improved audio experience by fixing noise issues when toggling spatial audio during music playback.

Fixed slow or intermittent charging issues.

Resolved abnormal battery level display after charging completion.

Optimised system performance and power consumption to enhance overall system stability.

Nothing verspricht für die Zukunft insgesamt fünf Jahre an Android-Updates und sieben Jahre lang Sicherheitsupdates. Die Veröffentlichung von Nothing OS 4.0, das auf Android 16 basiert, ist übrigens für das Ende des Sommers für das Smartphone geplant.