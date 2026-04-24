Nothing Phone 3 erhält Essential Voice, April-Sicherheitsupdate und mehr

Exakt zwei Monate nach dem letzten Firmware-Update für das Nothing Phone 3 wurde von dem Unternehmen Nothing ein neues, großes Firmware-Update veröffentlicht, welches unter anderem eine KI-gestützte Transkriptionsfunktion namens „Essential Voice“, das April-Sicherheitsupdate und etliche Fehlerbehebungen sowie einige neue Funktionen umfasst.

Das Update hebt die Version von Nothing OS auf 4.1 an, basiert wie erwartet aber weiterhin auf Android 16. Die Release Notes sind wie immer im Community-Forum zu finden:

Nothing OS 4.1 – Hi there. You’re now upgrading to Nothing OS 4.1, powered by Android 16. We’ll be rolling out even more features for Nothing OS 4.1 in the future, so please stay tuned. Take a look at what’s included in this update:

Essential Voice

Essential Voice, a new AI-powered speech-to-text feature, lets you focus on your ideas efficiently. Tap the icon on the keyboard or long-press the Essential key when using the keyboard to start. Key features include:

Cleans up transcriptions by filtering out interjections, filler words, and repetitions, while intelligently handling your self-corrections.

Translates on the fly by detecting your translation intent and inserting the translated text directly.

Allows you to store personal phrases, like email addresses, and automatically inserts them when triggered by corresponding speech.

Formats the text automatically by converting speech into structured lists, steps, or bullet points when identifying those contents from the speaker.

New Features

Introduced the lock screen clock face from Phone (3a) Community Edition, co-created with the community member Jad Zock, featuring an exclusive typeface style and unique waking-up effect.

Live Updates now work across various scenes, such as the lock screen, notification panel, and Glyph Interface, tracking real-time progress from apps, like Google Maps, just at a glance.

Essential Notifications settings UI has been reworked with a cleaner look and descriptions for easier use.

Notifications that are frequently interacted with may be suggested to be set as Essential Notification.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes