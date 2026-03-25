Nothing Phone 3a Lite: März-Sicherheitsupdate veröffentlicht
Nachdem das günstige Einsteiger-Smartphone Nothing Phone 3a Lite Ende Januar das große Android-Update auf Version 16 erhalten hat, folgt nun im versprochenen Zwei Monat-Zyklus das entsprechende Sicherheitsupdate für das Smartphone, welches nicht nur den Sicherheitsstand auf „März“ setzt, sondern auch einige Fehlerbehebungen mit sich bringt.
Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und wird in den nächsten Tagen zum Herunterladen bereitgestellt. Die ausführlichen Release Notes hat das Unternehmen wie üblich im Community-Forum zur Einsicht veröffentlicht:
What’s New in This Update
New Features
- Essential Apps now features a recommendation section in the widget library, providing quicker access to the Nothing Playground to discover AI-powered community creations.
- The Games app is now live, integrating various tap-to-play mini-games for relaxing. Discover it in the app drawer or on the homescreen.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Improved the animation smoothness of dragging icons on the Launcher.
- Optimised Extra dark mode for better visual adaptation to more scenarios.
- Optimised the Weather widget location permission prompt to reduce disruption.
- Fixed an issue causing call audio loss when switching between multiple headphones.
- Fixed noise in the ringback tone during certain third-party app calls.
Updated to March 2026 security patch.
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