Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Nothing OS 4.1 (Android 16) veröffentlicht

Das Unternehmen Nothing setzt seinen Veröffentlichungszyklus von Nothing OS 4.1 auf Basis von Android 16 fort und hat das Update nun auch für das Einsteiger-Smartphone Nothing Phone 3a Lite veröffentlicht. Alle berichtigen Smartphones aus dem Hause Nothing sollten nun auf Nothing OS 4.1 setzen.

Wie üblich umfasst das Update weitere Verbesserungen, darunter eine optimierte Kamera- und Systemstabilität. Zudem ist das Sicherheitsupdate für Mai enthalten. Die Release Notes sind wie immer in der Nothing Community nachzulesen:

Nothing OS 4.1 – Hi there. You’re now upgrading to Nothing OS 4.1, powered by Android 16. We’ll be rolling out even more features for Nothing OS 4.1 in the future, so please stay tuned. Take a look at what’s included in this update:

New Features

Introduced the lock screen clock face from Phone (3a) Community Edition, co-created with the community member Jad Zock, featuring an exclusive typeface style and unique waking-up effect.

Live Updates now work across various scenes, such as Always-on display, notification panel, and the status bar, tracking real-time progress from apps, like Google Maps, just at a glance.

Essential Notifications settings UI has been reworked with a cleaner look and descriptions for easier use.

Notifications that are frequently interacted with may be suggested to be set as Essential Notification.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes