ROG Xbox Ally und Xbox Ally X erhalten umfangreiches Firmware-Update

Mit dem ROG Xbox Ally und Xbox Ally X ist Microsoft in Zusammenarbeit mit ASUS offiziell in den Gaming Handheld-Markt eingestiegen und beide Handhelds sidn druchaus positiv in der Szene aufgefallen. Mein Redaktionskollege Oliver hat den Handheld bei Veröffentlichung ausprobiert und bezeichnet ihn als „solider Handheld mit einigen Schwächen“.

Eines der Schwäche war die Tatsache, dass der Handheld im Standby „teilweise sehr viel Akku“ verliert. Dieses Problem ist wohl auch ASUS und Microsoft aufgefallen und haben nun ein umfangreiches Firmware-Update veröffentlicht, welches unter anderem dieses Problem auf der Welt schaffen will.

Zudem ist es etliche Verbesserungen in sämtliche Teile der System wie BIOS, Cloud Recovery für eine saubere neue Windows-Installation, eine allgemeine bessere Gaming- und Systemperformance.

Changelog [November 2025] ROG Xbox Ally / Xbox Ally X

ACSE 2.1.15.0 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE

Added CPU P-core / E-core options under Performance → More Settings page (ROG Xbox Ally X RC73XA only).

Added an option to Enter or Exit the full screen experience using key bindings under Keymap → Action.

Added an Update Notification feature in Command Center.

Integrated AMD Radeon™ Chill behavior into the FPS Limiter function.

Adjusted FPS Limiter option from 45 → 40 FPS to better align with the device’s 120hz panel refresh rate.

Changed the bottom bar button color to a gray color design.

Added Windows Power Mode options to the Manual Operating Mode page.

Improved gyro aiming algorithm to enhance precision with the gyro sensor.

Enhanced the online update process.

AMD RSR is now set to Off by default for RC73 models.

Added support for Wi-Fi captive portals.

Changed the default sleep time from Never to 5 minutes.

MCU 322 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Added a debug interface.

BIOS 315 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Improved power consumption in Modern Standby.

Optimized BIOS update flow with a refined mechanism for adapter plug-in detection.

Improved Cloud Recovery user experience.

Fixed a bug where Cloud Recovery may hang on reboot.

Power delivery firmware V10.1.2.27 on 11/19 through Windows Update

Improved power consumption in Modern standby.

AMD GPU driver V25.10.25.27 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Improves overall gaming performance and fixes an audio issue related to Auto Super Resolution.

AMD Chipset driver V7.03.26.2151 on 11/18 through Armoury Crate SE & ASUS official website

Overall system performance improvement.

Touch panel firmware V09 on 11/19 through Windows Update