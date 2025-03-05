Firmware und OS

Android: Google veröffentlicht Details zum März-Sicherheitsupdate

Üblicherweise enthält der vierteljährlich erscheinende Google Pixel Drop neben einigen neuen Funktionen und Anpassungen deutlich mehr Fehlerkorrekturen als die anderen monatlichen Sicherheitsupdates, die Google für das Android-Betriebssystem bereitstellt – das aktuelle März-Sicherheitsupdate macht da keine Ausnahme.

Besitzer eines Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL und Pixel 9 Pro Fold können das März-Sicherheitsupdate jetzt ab sofort herunterladen.

Die Release Notes zeigen, dass insgesamt 44 Sicherheitslücken (51 Sicherheitslücken bei Google-Devices) geschlossen wurden – das Update sollte daher umgehend installiert werden. Darüber hinaus gibt Google an, dass einige Fehler in den Bereichen Audio, Bluetooth, Kamera, System und Benutzeroberfläche behoben wurden.

Der Android– und Pixel-Sicherheitsbericht vom März enthält weitere Informationen zu den sicherheitsrelevanten Anpassungen und Änderungen.

  • Fix for stability or performance with certain apps using WebView [2]
  • Fix for issues with adjusting call volume on calls over BT headsets [3]
  • General improvements for camera stability in certain conditions [2]
  • Fix for display stability and performance in certain conditions [1]
  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions [2]
  • General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions [2]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme in launcher preview to not match with the selected wallpaper in certain conditions [3]
  • Fix for issue with home screen icons to appear transparent after unlocking or switching apps in certain conditions [2]
  • Fix for issue with switching between apps when using third party launchers in certain conditions [2]
  • Fix for issue with themed icons in certain conditions [3]
  • General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations [3]

[1] Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold
[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold


  1. Michael 🏅
    sagt am

    Danke für den Hinweis. Ich frage mich, warum das nicht automatisch kommt… Mit 657MB ist das aber auch nicht gerade klein.

