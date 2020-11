BMW: Elektrischer 3er erneut gesichtet

New electric BMW 3 Series variant seen testing again – BMW is set to supplement next year's arrival of the i4 electric four-door coupe with an EV version of the venerable 3 Series – and prototypes are again out testing in Germany.

A camouflaged prototype caught by our spy snap… pic.twitter.com/hx5THw9bPY

— Paul Richardson (@ValleyTuning) November 3, 2020