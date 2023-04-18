Diese Serien und Filme erscheinen im Mai 2023 bei Disney+

Unterhaltung

Disney hat die Streaming-Highlights für Mai 2023 genannt und wir sagen euch, was nächsten Monat kommt. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt ein Abo bei Disney+ (kostet 8,99 Euro pro Monat oder 89,90 Euro pro Jahr).

Im Mai feiert man wie jedes Jahr den Star Wars Day (4. Mai), aber neue Inhalte gibt es da nicht. Disney wird einfach nur eine bekannte Auswahl in der App bewerben. Die komplette Liste der Highlights und Neuzugänge findet ihr aber wie immer hier.

Highlights für Disney+

  • „Ein Funken Hoffnung – Anne Franks Helferin”
    • Ab 2. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All“
    • Ab 3. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „The Muppets Mayhem“
    • Ab 10. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Tiny Beautiful Things“
    • Ab 10. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+
  • White Men Can’t Jump“
    • Ab 19. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „American Born Chinese“
    • Ab 24. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Will Trent“
    • Ab 31. Mai exklusiv auf Disney+

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

3. Mai

  • +   Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Star)

5. Mai

  • +   Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 2 (Star)
  • +   Planners – Staffel 1 (Star)

6. Mai

  • +   Tengoku-Daimakyo – Staffel 1 (Star)

10. Mai

  • +   Lambert vs. Lambert – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • +   The Cleaner: Tatortreiniger UK – Staffel 1 (Star)

12. Mai

  • +   Crater (Disney)

17. Mai

  • +   A Million Little Things – Staffel 4 (Star)
  • +   Up Here – Staffel 1 (Star)

25. Mai

  • +   The Kardashians – Staffel 3 (Star)

26. Mai

  • +   Wild Life: Ein Leben für die Natur (National Geographic)

31. Mai

  • +   The Actress – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • +   Noch nicht ganz tot – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • +   Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion – Staffel 1 (Disney)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

3. Mai

  • +   Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Staffel 2 (Star)

5. Mai

  • +   Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • +   John F. Kennedy – Tatort Dallas (Star)
  • +   Die Bestimmer – Kinder haften für ihre Eltern (Star)
  • +   Untreu (Star)

10. Mai

  • +   Born This Way – Staffel 1 (Star)
  • +   Car SOS – Staffel 10 (National Geographic)
  • +   Der Tatortreiniger – Staffel 1-7 (Star)

12. Mai

  • +   Explorer: Die tiefste Höhle (National Geographic)
  • +   I Want a Baby (Star)
  • +   Meine Frau, die Spartaner und ich (Star)

17. Mai

  • +   Justified – Staffel 1-6 (Star)
  • +   Fabriken der Superlative – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

19. Mai

  • +   Noah (Star)

25. Mai

  • +   Kocktails with Khloé – Staffel 1 (Star)

26. Mai

  • +   Die Giraffen Arche (National Geographic)
  • +   Street Kings (Star)

