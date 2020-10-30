Google Pixel: Große Pläne für 2021

Google wurde bei den Geschäftszahlen von Investoren gefragt, wie es denn mit der Hardware und den Plänen dafür aussieht. Sundar Pichai gab darauf hin an, dass wir mit dem Pixel 4a und Pixel 5 eine Grundlage gesehen haben, auf der man aufbaut.

Manchmal dauert es 2 bis 3 Jahren, bis eine Investition aufgeht, so Sundar Pichai weiter. Doch schon 2021 wird man die ersten Früchte von ein paar entscheidenden Investitionen sehen, die Google in den letzten Jahren getätigt hat. Mehr wollte der Chef von Google dann aber doch nicht über die Zukunft der Pixel-Reihe sagen.

Seit dieser Woche steht ein neues Pixel-Flaggschiff für 2021 im Raum und 2019 wurde bekannt, dass Google ein Team für eigene Chips aufbaut. Im Frühjahr hieß es, dass wir schon 2021 ein Pixel-Smartphone mit einem Prozessor von Google sehen könnten. Hat Sundar Pichai diesen Schritt nun indirekt angedeutet?

Hinzu kommt, dass Google bekanntlich Fitbit übernehmen möchte (was sich aber länger als erwartet hinzieht), hat man also vielleicht eine Pixel Watch zum Pixel 6 geplant? Google legte einen guten Start mit eigener Hardware hin, doch der Erfolg bei den Verkaufszahlen blieb aus. Das heißt aber nicht, dass man nicht am Ball bleibt. Google verfolgt eine langfristige Strategie und Hardware ist Teil davon.

We’re doing some deeper investments in hardware, which some of it takes two to three years to come together. I’m excited at the terrific roadmap ahead.

I think we’ve definitely shown with Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 clear value proposition and we’ll build on that. We are thoughtfully thinking about what are the important form factors, which matters.

We do think about it with the view of where Search and Assistant will be important as well. In many ways hardware is there to strategically benefit both how we guide the Android ecosystem, how do we make sure information is right there at user’s fingertips.Those are both strategic views we take into it as well, but I’m excited about the roadmap ahead and next year you will see us lean more into, you know, some of our deeper investments will come into play there.