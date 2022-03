Wir dürften die Google Pixel Watch bald erstmals sehen

Google I/O '22 👇

From what I understand, Google will officially be announcing the Pixel 6a + "teasing" the Pixel Watch.

Pixel 6a launch (in most markets) pushed to July 28th.

Pixel Watch will be formally announced and launched with Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in October. pic.twitter.com/IwwRX2pZtR

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 24, 2022