IKEA greift mit sehr (!) preiswerten Kabeln an

Interesting to see IKEA gunning after… Anker?!

Both these USB-C to USB-C cables seem to be soft silicone, both are 3 ft, both advertise withstanding 25,000 bends (exactly! odd!), but while the Anker 643 is $21.99, the IKEA SITBRUNN is $3.99 (!).

Anyone here tried one? pic.twitter.com/KdxpLmKf5e

— Cabel (@cabel) January 11, 2023