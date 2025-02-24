Gaming

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Nintendo bessert mit Update nach

Während sich alle Augen bereits auf die Nintendo Switch 2 richten, die Anfang April in einem bereits angekündigten Nintendo Direct ausführlich vorgestellt wird, wird die noch auf dem Markt befindliche Nintendo Switch weiterhin mit Spielen versorgt. Darunter befindet sich auch der neueste Teil der Mario & Luigi-Reihe mit dem Titel „Brothership“, der Anfang November letzten Jahres auf den Markt kam.

Knapp 4 Monate nach der Veröffentlichung erhält das Spiel sein erstes Update, das verhältnismäßig umfangreich ist. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.1 und steht ab sofort zum Herunterladen bereit.

In den Release Notes werden acht spezifische Bugfixes genannt, unter anderem wird ein Fehler behoben, der bisher den Spielfortschritt verhinderte:

  • The player couldn’t acquire Luck Charm DX, even when reaching 100 or more in Hammer Rally.
  • The damage counter for Luigi’s Bros. Attack Jump Helmet would only display a single number place value.
  • Killing a Mega Snaptor with Surprise Iron Ball while having the Battle Plug Coinpiler equipped resulted in the player earning no experience points.
  • Defeating all monsters with the Battle Plug Countdown to Crush and causing multiple items to drop, while completing a Challenge at the same time, resulted in not being able to receive Challenge rewards, soft locking the game.
  • The fifth Power Tap was able to be acquired earlier than intended.
  • The boss battle in Color-Full Sea Great Lighthouse was not occurring in the intended location, blocking game progress.
  • Attempting to call Luigi back in the cave on Skorcheen Island would cause the process to recur repeatedly, blocking game progress.
  • Players were prevented from progressing further during the IDLE Group’s first appearance event on Desolatt Island.
  • Additionally, other bugs have been fixed.

