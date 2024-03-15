Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 – Neues Update soll weitere Fehler beheben

Die Veröffentlichung der Spielesammlung Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 wurde von vielen Fans und Einsteigern der Serie sehnsüchtig erwartet, das Franchise hat nämlich eine immens große Fangemeinde. Doch die Freude währte leider nur kurz: Die Spielesammlung litt beim Start unter Performance-Problemen, Grafik- und Soundfehlern.

Konami verbessert seine Spielesammlung weiter

Das japanische Entwicklerstudio Konami gelobte Besserung und veröffentlichte die Updates 1.3.0, 1.3.1 und 1.4 – in Kürze folgt ein weiteres Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.5.0. Das Update behebt wieder verschiedene Fehler in den einzelnen Spielen. Besitzer eines Steam Decks können sich über einige spezifische Fehlerbehebungen freuen, die Konami in den Release Notes detailliert aufführt.

Für die PC-Version auf der Steam-Plattform ist das Update 1.5.0 ab sofort verfügbar, die entsprechende Version für die Konsolenplattformen wird Ende März veröffentlicht.

METAL GEAR SOLID Fixed an issue in which certain cutscenes stopped playing

Fixed an issue in which analog input did not work as intended

Removed the „Download“ option from the main menu (Steam)

Changed it so that Window Mode settings cannot be altered on Steam Deck (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty Added pause menu

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Added Steam Input support (Steam)

Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater Added „ADDITIONAL SETTINGS“ feature

Added „MOUSE SENSITIVITY“ options (Steam)

Fixed an issue where a portion of character textures were displayed at a low resolution

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Added Steam Input support (Steam)

Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake Added the option to mute audio

Fixed a portion of in-game text

Added Steam Input support (Steam)

Fixed an issue where inputs via the keyboard were registered in-game even while the Alt key was held down (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 BONUS CONTENT Removed the „Download“ option from the main menu (Steam)

Changed it so that Window Mode settings cannot be altered on Steam Deck (Steam)

Fixed some other minor issues

