Microsoft Surface Duo: Android 11 wird als Update verteilt

Das Microsoft Surface Duo kam 2020 auf den Markt und als der globale Launch letztes Jahr anstand, da versprach Microsoft, dass man im Sommer endlich mal Android 11 verteilen möchte. Das Android-Update wurde immer wieder verschoben.

Vor ein paar Tagen hat Microsoft dann verraten, dass das Update „bald“ kommt und jetzt ist es so weit. Das Surface Duo bekommt Android 11. Ja, andere Geräte bekommen gerade Android 12. Microsoft ist das Problem der Update-Politik.

Den Changelog findet ihr weiter unten, mit dem Update kommt übrigens auch der Sicherheitspatch für Januar. Und wie sieht es mit Android 12 aus? Angeblich will man direkt Android 12L verteilen, das hat Microsoft aber noch nicht bestätigt.

Wir werden euch dann 2023 oder 2024 informieren.

Microsoft Surface Duo: Android 11 Changelog

  • Enabled launching of OneNote when clicking the top button on Surface Slim Pen 2. It requires Surface Slim Pen 2 to be paired with Surface Duo.
  • Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose preference for answering phone calls when folded.
  • Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose specific apps to automatically span across both screens when you open them.
  • Optimized Quick Settings and notification width for portrait and landscape orientations.
  • Adjust media volume directly from Quick Settings in any device mode.
  • Use thumb mode in Microsoft SwiftKey now with all device modes and application states.
  • Updated app drawer and folder design with improved drag-and-drop support.
  • Refreshed Microsoft feed design with updated cards and new Microsoft Start widgets for News and Weather.
  • Photos by OneDrive: New dual-screen enhanced experience for viewing and editing photos in the OneDrive app.
  • Xbox Game Pass: Discovery and play games from the cloud with an on-screen controller. Some devices, accessories, and software sold separately. Additional fees and/or subscriptions required for some apps and features.
  • Send feedback to Microsoft by opening Settings, then tap About, then tap Give feedback to Microsoft.

Android 13: Leak verrät wohl zwei weitere Neuerungen

Google Pixel 6 Hand

Diese Woche haben wir über die ersten Details bezüglich Android 13 berichtet und wie erwartet sind mittlerweile neue Details bekannt geworden. Es sieht wirklich so aus, als ob Android Police einen aktiven Zugriff auf eine Preview von Google hat. Dazu…13. Januar 2022 JETZT LESEN →


