Neue Serien und Filme: Disney+ nennt Highlights für Juni 2025

Disney Plus Farbe Neu

Disney hat die Streaming-Highlights für Juni 2025 genannt und wir sagen euch, was nächsten Monat kommt. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt ein Abo (startet bei 5,99 Euro pro Monat oder eben 89,90 Euro pro Jahr.

Es ist gar kein so schlechter Monat, denn es gibt die neue Staffel von The Bear, bei American Dad geht es weiter und da wir gerade einen Klassiker-Trip haben, freue ich mich über die Mission Impossible-Reihe, die kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit.

Highlights für Disney+

  • Marvel Televisions „Ironheart“ – Ab 25. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ – Staffel 4 – Ab 26. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „American Dad“ – Staffel 20 – Ab 4. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Predator: Killer of Killers“ – Ab 6. Juni exklusiv auf Disney+
  • National Geographic „Ozeane mit David Attenborough“ – Ab 8. Juni auf Disney+

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

4. Juni

  • I, Addict – Staffel 1 (Star) Altersfreigabe 16+ (OV/UT)

10. Juni

  • Call Her Alex – Staffel 1 (Star) (OV/UT)

13. Juni

  • Atsuko Okatsuka: Father (Star) (OV/UT)

17. Juni

  • Sally – Pionierin des Weltalls (National Geographic)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

1. Juni

  • Mission: Impossible (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible II (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible III (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible – Phantom Protokoll (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (Star)
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Star)

11. Juni

  • Blackout – Staffel 1 (Star)

18. Juni

  • RoboGobo – Staffel 1 (Batch 1) (Disney)

