Nothing Phone 2: Großes Android-Update für das Flaggschiff veröffentlicht

Viel zu tun im Haus Nothing im Monat April: Erst gestern gab es mit dem Nothing Ear und dem Ear (a) einen Neustart in Sachen Kopfhörer, zuvor gab es jeweils ein neues Android-Update für das Flaggschiff Nothing Phone 2 mit Nothing OS 2.5.4 und für das erst kürzlich veröffentlichte Mittelklasse-Smartphone mit Nothing OS 2.5.5.

Das jetzt veröffentlichte Update konzentriert sich wieder auf das Nothing Phone 2 und bringt nicht nur die Versionsnummern auf den gleichen Stand, sondern auch eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen, Anpassungen und neuen Funktionen.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 für das Nothing Phone 2 ist da

Ich beobachte die Marke Nothing in Bezug auf Softwareunterstützung schon seit einiger Zeit, und das Unternehmen hat seit seiner Gründung großen Wert auf dieses Thema gelegt. Bei dem neuen Android-Update handelt es sich wahrscheinlich um das größte Update (ausgenommen mal das Update auf Android 14), das das Unternehmen mit Sitz in London bisher auf den Markt gebracht hat.

Die Release Notes können hier eingesehen werden und sind auch direkt am Ende der Seite zum Nachlesen eingefügt. Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt. Es wird also noch 2-3 Tage dauern, bis alle das Update erhalten haben.

Die Verbesserung der Kamera, die Integration von ChatGPT auf Systemebene und die RAM Booster Funktion (neu mit dem Nothing Phone 2a) sind nur einige Kleinigkeiten, die das große Update ausmachen. Darüber hinaus wurden die Performance und die Stabilität des Systems verbessert, einige neue Widgets hinzugefügt und eine Reihe von kleineren Fehlern im Nothing OS behoben.