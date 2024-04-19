Nothing Phone 2: Großes Android-Update für das Flaggschiff veröffentlicht
Viel zu tun im Haus Nothing im Monat April: Erst gestern gab es mit dem Nothing Ear und dem Ear (a) einen Neustart in Sachen Kopfhörer, zuvor gab es jeweils ein neues Android-Update für das Flaggschiff Nothing Phone 2 mit Nothing OS 2.5.4 und für das erst kürzlich veröffentlichte Mittelklasse-Smartphone mit Nothing OS 2.5.5.
Das jetzt veröffentlichte Update konzentriert sich wieder auf das Nothing Phone 2 und bringt nicht nur die Versionsnummern auf den gleichen Stand, sondern auch eine ganze Reihe von Verbesserungen, Anpassungen und neuen Funktionen.
Nothing OS 2.5.5 für das Nothing Phone 2 ist da
Ich beobachte die Marke Nothing in Bezug auf Softwareunterstützung schon seit einiger Zeit, und das Unternehmen hat seit seiner Gründung großen Wert auf dieses Thema gelegt. Bei dem neuen Android-Update handelt es sich wahrscheinlich um das größte Update (ausgenommen mal das Update auf Android 14), das das Unternehmen mit Sitz in London bisher auf den Markt gebracht hat.
Die Release Notes können hier eingesehen werden und sind auch direkt am Ende der Seite zum Nachlesen eingefügt. Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt. Es wird also noch 2-3 Tage dauern, bis alle das Update erhalten haben.
Die Verbesserung der Kamera, die Integration von ChatGPT auf Systemebene und die RAM Booster Funktion (neu mit dem Nothing Phone 2a) sind nur einige Kleinigkeiten, die das große Update ausmachen. Darüber hinaus wurden die Performance und die Stabilität des Systems verbessert, einige neue Widgets hinzugefügt und eine Reihe von kleineren Fehlern im Nothing OS behoben.
ChatGPT Integration
The following features are available with the latest ChatGPT version installed from the Play Store:
- Added a new gesture option in Nothing X to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT for Nothing Ear & Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to our other audio products.
- Added new ChatGPT widgets to launch ChatGPT in different modes from your home screen for quicker access.
- Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste the content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.
More features
- Camera now supports Ultra XDR. To set, head to Camera settings > Ultra XDR.
- Within the camera app, Photo and Portrait Modes now feature an HDR switch. Activate or deactivate via the settings at the top.
- Added RAM Booster feature. To set, head to Settings > System > RAM Booster.
- Added a Ring Mode option in Quick Settings for easier sound management.
- Added a new Recorder widget for effortless audio recording on-the-go.
- Introduced a new Battery widget to monitor power usage more efficiently.
- Added Glyph Interface Debug Mode to developer options.
Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Enhanced system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connection stability.
- Optimised animations for smoother widget and app openings.
- Improved response speed when setting Bluetooth in Quick Settings.
- Optimised volume settings to make interactions more intuitive.
- Improved clarity of album cover display in the Music Player widget.
- Fixed experience issues when switching SIM cards with the Data during call feature enabled.
- Resolved flickering when launching apps from Quick Settings on the lock screen.
- Resolved flickering issues on the AOD interface.
- Addressed the disappearance of lock screen widgets after ending screen share in certain scenarios.
- Addressed abnormal lock screen wallpaper display when swiping-to-unlock is interrupted.
- Fixed a widget display issue which showed Bluetooth as being off when a watch was connected.
- Resolved frequent refreshing and flickering when setting Wi-Fi in the Quick Settings widget.
- Other bug fixes and performance enhancements.