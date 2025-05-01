Nothing Phone 3a und 3a Pro: Firmware-Update bringt Kamera-Verbesserungen
Während der Fokus von Nothing derzeit auf der Submarke CMF liegt, vier neue Produkte wie ein neues Smartphone und kabellose Kopfhörer wurden vor wenigen Tagen vorgestellt, liegt der Software-Aspekt auf den beiden ebenfalls kürzlich angekündigten Mittelklasse-Smartphones Nothing Phone 3a und 3a Pro.
Beide Smartphones erhalten ab sofort ein neues Firmware-Update, das einige Kamera-Verbesserungen, allgemeine Verbesserungen und das April-Sicherheitsupdate enthält.
Gleichzeitig werden zwei Updates für die App Nothing X, die als Verwaltungszentrale für die Soundprodukte von Nothing dient, und für die App Essential Space angekündigt. Beide Updates sind separat im Google Play Store erhältlich. Die ausführlichen Release Notes lauten wie folgt:
4K video recording:
- You can now shoot 4K 30FPS videos not only with the main camera but also with the telephoto/periscope camera. To capture 4K footage with the telephoto/periscope camera, open your camera app and select 4K video recording. When you zoom to 2x, Phone (3a) will switch to the telephoto camera to continue recording in 4K. At 3x zoom, Phone (3a) Pro will transition to the periscope camera to keep filming in 4K.
Other camera improvements:
- Clearer selfies with improved face details and natural colours.
- Enhanced image quality when capturing scenes under streetlights at night.
- Filters are now available on high-resolution (50 MP) images.
- Improved brightness and reduced flicker in telephoto low-light conditions
- Reduced flickering in slow-motion videos.
- Stabilised colours when using telephoto zoom.
Nothing X 3.0 is here:
- Brings a brand-new UI design for more immersive user experience
- Supports new Buds 2
- Bug fixes and improvements
*Note: No OTA needed! Nothing X updates via the Google Play Store.
Essential Space improvements:
- Added reminder detailed page: now you can easily edit the time and content of your reminders
- Faster AI Response: Enjoy quicker responses, with minimal delays
- Enhances stability and performance with bug fixes and improvements
*Note: No OTA needed! Essential Space updates via the Google Play Store.
Other new features/improvements:
- Introducing Privacy Space: Swipe right in the app drawer for quick and easy access to your secure zone.
- You can now set a separate privacy password for both App Locker and Privacy Space.
- Hotspot Manager: Easily manage devices connected to your hotspot.
- Updated to Android security patch for April.
- General bug fixes and stability enhancements.
