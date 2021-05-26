Marktgeschehen

PlayStation und mehr: Sony will 1 Milliarde Nutzer erreichen

Sony hat sehr große Pläne für Entertainment und die PlayStation-Sparte soll hier eine zentrale Rolle spielen. Aktuell erreicht das Unternehmen ca. 160 Millionen aktive Nutzer, doch das Ziel der Sony Group sind nun 1 Milliarde aktive Nutzer.

Die PlayStation-Sparte läuft gut und mit dem PlayStation Network erreicht man auch über 100 Millionen Nutzer, aber zu Sony gehört noch mehr. Wobei man sagen muss, dass das Ziel des „strategischen Meetings“ von Sony sehr sportlich ist.

Sony plans to further strengthen its partnerships in the area of DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) services, and accelerate its initiatives and investments, particularly in the mobile and social spaces, with the aim of expanding the number of people around the world directly connected to the Sony Group due to their desire to consume entertainment from the current number of approximately 160 million to 1 billion people.

Es muss schon mehr kommen, wenn man wirklich so viele Nutzer erreichen will. Mit Hardware alleine wird das außerdem schwierig, da wäre schon der Schritt zu einem plattformübergreifenden Dienst (Antwort auf den Xbox Game Pass?) nötig. Und selbst damit wäre das Ziel von 1 Milliarde Nutzer wirklich hoch angesetzt.

Eine Sache sollte man aber nicht unterschätzen: Sony hat starke Marken und im Moment sehen wir immer mehr davon auf der großen Leinwand (man nennt den kommenden Uncharted-Film als Beispiel). Ich weiß nicht wie Sony die Milliarde knacken möchte, aber man soll sich ja ab und an ambitionierte Ziele setzen.

