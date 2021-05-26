PlayStation und mehr: Sony will 1 Milliarde Nutzer erreichen

Sony hat sehr große Pläne für Entertainment und die PlayStation-Sparte soll hier eine zentrale Rolle spielen. Aktuell erreicht das Unternehmen ca. 160 Millionen aktive Nutzer, doch das Ziel der Sony Group sind nun 1 Milliarde aktive Nutzer.

Die PlayStation-Sparte läuft gut und mit dem PlayStation Network erreicht man auch über 100 Millionen Nutzer, aber zu Sony gehört noch mehr. Wobei man sagen muss, dass das Ziel des „strategischen Meetings“ von Sony sehr sportlich ist.

Sony plans to further strengthen its partnerships in the area of DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) services, and accelerate its initiatives and investments, particularly in the mobile and social spaces, with the aim of expanding the number of people around the world directly connected to the Sony Group due to their desire to consume entertainment from the current number of approximately 160 million to 1 billion people.