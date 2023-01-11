The Walking Dead geht 2024 mit neuem Spin-off weiter

The Walking Dead hat endlich ein Ende gefunden und Fear the Walking Dead wird ebenfalls eingestellt. Doch das bedeutet nicht, dass AMC mit der einst so beliebten Reihe abgeschlossen hat, denn 2024 geht es mit einem neuen Spin-off weiter.

An dieser Stelle ein Hinweis: Es folgen Spoiler bezüglich The Walking Dead.

Das kommende Spin-off dreht sich um Rick und Michonne und spielt nach den Ereignissen von The Walking Dead. AMC will die Geschichte der beiden Personen erzählen und hat vor ein paar Wochen auch schon eine erste Preview veröffentlicht:

This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?