Wear OS 3.0: Fossil bestätigt offiziell Gen 6

Fossil hat im Juni bestätigt, dass wir im Herbst eine neue Premium-Smartwatch mit Wear OS 3.0 sehen werden und später noch betont, dass es die „bestmögliche“ Smartwatch werden soll. Nun hat man „Gen 6“ auch ganz offiziell bestätigt.

Die neue Smartwatch-Generation soll „deutlich schneller“ werden und man darf davon ausgehen, dass Fossil den noch unangekündigten Snapdragon Wear 5100 nutzen wird. Weitere Details sind auf dem Teaser allerdings nicht zu sehen.

Die neuen Smartwatches dürften im Herbst kommen und auf der Teaser-Seite von Fossil kann man sich auch schon mit seiner Mail eintragen. Und da der Teaser auch via Kundenmail verschickt wurde, dürfte die Ankündigung sicher bald folgen.

Der Zeitpunkt für den Teaser zu Gen 6 ist sicher auch kein Zufall, denn Samsung wird morgen die Galaxy Watch 4 (Classic) offiziell vorstellen und das ist die erste Smartwatch mit Wear OS 3.0 und komplett neuer Hardware für den Herbst. Da will Fossil jetzt also einfach kurz signalisieren: Hey, uns gibt es übrigens auch noch.

While we can’t go into detail – yet – about how awesome our new Gen 6 smartwatch is, we can tell you it’s worth the hype. Everything you love about our Gen 5 wearable technology is getting a fresh makeover that’s sure to please. We were some of the first in the industry to start developing smart watch technology and transform it into something you want to wear round the clock and not just when you’re at the gym. We know how to expertly combine fashion and technology to give you the best of both worlds. We were the first smart watch to use a snapdragon processor and we’ve been hard at work researching, testing and designing new ways to make our Gen 6 even more incredible. You’re going to love the innovation and style these watches add to your wardrobe.