Xbox Game Pass Core: Ganz neues Abo soll kommen

Xbox Live Gold will reportedly be retired

▶️ Gold will be replaced with "Xbox Game Pass Core" on September 1, 2023

▶️ Core offers online multiplayer, 25+ Game Pass games

▶️ $9.99/mth or $59.99/yr

▶️ free Games With Gold games ends Sept

— Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) July 17, 2023