Unterhaltung

Star Wars, Futurama und Traumschiff: Neu bei Disney+ im August 2026

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Disney+ erweitert sein Programm im August 2026 um neue Serien, Filme und exklusive Eigenproduktionen. Nutzer können aus drei Abo-Modellen wählen.

Disney+ bietet Inhalte von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic sowie der Plattform Hulu und Star an. Letztere umfasst laut Unternehmensangaben Serien und Filme der Disney-Kreativstudios, darunter Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios und das bekannte Searchlight Pictures.

Der Dienst richtet sich an Abonnenten ab 18 Jahren und bietet drei Tarifoptionen: „Standard mit Werbung“ (5,99 € pro Monat), „Standard“ (9,99 € pro Monat oder 99,90 € pro Jahr) und „Premium“ (13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr).

Highlights für Disney+

  • STAR WARS: Visionen präsentiert – „Die neunte Jedi” – Staffel 1 – Ab 5. August exklusiv auf Disney+
  • FXs „The Shards“ – Staffel 1 – Ab 6. August exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Sturm der Liebe” – Staffel 20 – Ab 12. August auf Disney+ streamen
  • „Türkisch für Anfänger” – Staffel 1-3 – Ab 12. August auf Disney+ streamen
  • „Camp Rock 3”  – Ab 14. August exklusiv auf Disney+
  • National Geographics „Lion – Die Löwen-Saga” – Staffel 1 – Ab 20. August auf Disney+ streamen
  • „Death in Paradise” – Staffel 15 – Ab 26. August exklusiv auf Disney+

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

3. August

+   Futurama – Staffel 14 (Hulu)

4. August

+   Betrayal: Dirty Secrets – Staffel 4 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

5. August

+   Godfather of Harlem – Staffel 4 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

+   Disneys „Die neuen Zauberer vom Waverly Place“ – Staffel 3 (Disney)

7. August

+   Flex X Cop – Staffel 2 (Hulu)

12. August

+   House of Stassi – Staffel 1 (OV/UT)

+   X-Men 97 – Staffel 2 (Staffelfinale) (Marvel Animation)

13. August

+   Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear (Hulu) (OV/UT)

22. August

+   National Geographics „9/11: Wiedersehen nach der Katastrophe“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

26. August

+   The Simpsons: Yellow Mirrow (Streaming Exclusives)

31. August

+   Furious – Staffel 1 (Staffelfinale) (Hulu)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

5. August

+   Big City Greens – Staffel 4 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)

+   National Geographics „Dschingis Khan: Die geheime Geschichte der Mongolen“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Naruto – Staffel 4

+   Naruto Shippuden – Staffel 1

12. August

+   National Geographics „Unbekannte Tote: Jeder verdient einen Namen“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Die Wolken von Sils Maria

+   Die wilden Hühner

+   Die wilden Hühner und das Leben

+   Boarders – Welcome to St-Gilbert‘s – Staffel 1

+   The Chelsea Detective – Staffel 2

19. August

+   Die Landarztpraxis – Staffel 4

26. August

+   National Geographics „Top Guns: Die nächste Generation“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Disney Jr. Arielle: Die kleine Meerjungfrau – Staffel 2 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)

+   Boarders – Welcome to St- Gilbert’s – Staffel 2

+   The Chelsea Detective – Staffel 3

+   Ein Taunuskrimi – Staffel 6

+   H20 – Plötzlich Meerjungfrau – Staffel 1-3

+   Spellbound – Staffel 1+2

+   Das Traumschiff – Auckland

+   Das Traumschiff – Afrika: Madikwe

+   Das Traumschiff – Bora Bora

+   H20: Just add Water Part 1-3

28. August

+   National Geographics „Kleopatras letztes Geheimnis“ (National Geographic)

29. August

+   Yu-Gi-Oh! – Staffel 3

30. August

+   Black Clover – Staffel 1

Zu Disney+

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