Star Wars, Futurama und Traumschiff: Neu bei Disney+ im August 2026
Disney+ erweitert sein Programm im August 2026 um neue Serien, Filme und exklusive Eigenproduktionen. Nutzer können aus drei Abo-Modellen wählen.
Disney+ bietet Inhalte von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic sowie der Plattform Hulu und Star an. Letztere umfasst laut Unternehmensangaben Serien und Filme der Disney-Kreativstudios, darunter Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios und das bekannte Searchlight Pictures.
Der Dienst richtet sich an Abonnenten ab 18 Jahren und bietet drei Tarifoptionen: „Standard mit Werbung“ (5,99 € pro Monat), „Standard“ (9,99 € pro Monat oder 99,90 € pro Jahr) und „Premium“ (13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr).
Highlights für Disney+
- STAR WARS: Visionen präsentiert – „Die neunte Jedi” – Staffel 1 – Ab 5. August exklusiv auf Disney+
- FXs „The Shards“ – Staffel 1 – Ab 6. August exklusiv auf Disney+
- „Sturm der Liebe” – Staffel 20 – Ab 12. August auf Disney+ streamen
- „Türkisch für Anfänger” – Staffel 1-3 – Ab 12. August auf Disney+ streamen
- „Camp Rock 3” – Ab 14. August exklusiv auf Disney+
- National Geographics „Lion – Die Löwen-Saga” – Staffel 1 – Ab 20. August auf Disney+ streamen
- „Death in Paradise” – Staffel 15 – Ab 26. August exklusiv auf Disney+
Weitere Neustarts für Disney+
3. August
+ Futurama – Staffel 14 (Hulu)
4. August
+ Betrayal: Dirty Secrets – Staffel 4 (Hulu) (OV/UT)
5. August
+ Godfather of Harlem – Staffel 4 (Hulu) (OV/UT)
+ Disneys „Die neuen Zauberer vom Waverly Place“ – Staffel 3 (Disney)
7. August
+ Flex X Cop – Staffel 2 (Hulu)
12. August
+ House of Stassi – Staffel 1 (OV/UT)
+ X-Men 97 – Staffel 2 (Staffelfinale) (Marvel Animation)
13. August
+ Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear (Hulu) (OV/UT)
22. August
+ National Geographics „9/11: Wiedersehen nach der Katastrophe“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
26. August
+ The Simpsons: Yellow Mirrow (Streaming Exclusives)
31. August
+ Furious – Staffel 1 (Staffelfinale) (Hulu)
Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+
5. August
+ Big City Greens – Staffel 4 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)
+ National Geographics „Dschingis Khan: Die geheime Geschichte der Mongolen“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Naruto – Staffel 4
+ Naruto Shippuden – Staffel 1
12. August
+ National Geographics „Unbekannte Tote: Jeder verdient einen Namen“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Die Wolken von Sils Maria
+ Die wilden Hühner
+ Die wilden Hühner und das Leben
+ Boarders – Welcome to St-Gilbert‘s – Staffel 1
+ The Chelsea Detective – Staffel 2
19. August
+ Die Landarztpraxis – Staffel 4
26. August
+ National Geographics „Top Guns: Die nächste Generation“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Disney Jr. Arielle: Die kleine Meerjungfrau – Staffel 2 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)
+ Boarders – Welcome to St- Gilbert’s – Staffel 2
+ The Chelsea Detective – Staffel 3
+ Ein Taunuskrimi – Staffel 6
+ H20 – Plötzlich Meerjungfrau – Staffel 1-3
+ Spellbound – Staffel 1+2
+ Das Traumschiff – Auckland
+ Das Traumschiff – Afrika: Madikwe
+ Das Traumschiff – Bora Bora
+ H20: Just add Water Part 1-3
28. August
+ National Geographics „Kleopatras letztes Geheimnis“ (National Geographic)
29. August
+ Yu-Gi-Oh! – Staffel 3
30. August
+ Black Clover – Staffel 1
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