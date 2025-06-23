Surface Laptop 4 und Surface Laptop 5 erhalten das Juni Firmware-Update

Nachdem Microsoft vor knapp einer Woche das Juni Firmware-Update für das Surface Pro 9 veröffentlicht und dabei unter anderem einige Sicherheitslücken geschlossen hat, erhalten nun auch das Surface Laptop 4 mit AMD-Prozessor und das Surface Laptop 5 ein entsprechendes Firmware-Update.

Den Release Notes zufolge wurden wie üblich einige Treiber auf den neuesten Stand gebracht. Darüber hinaus schließt das Juni Firmware-Update die Sicherheitslücken CVE-2024-44074 (Details werden später nachgereicht) und CVE-2025-20006.

June 2025 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022, Version 22H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes:

Addresses security vulnerability related to Dolby advisory CVE-2024-44074 that compromised local privilege.

Addresses device security vulnerability related to Intel advisory CVE2025-20006 that may allow unauthenticated user to enable denial of service via adjacent access.

Resolves an issue that was causing devices with the „Require users to press Ctrl+Alt+Delete“ option enabled or set through a Windows policy to display an incorrect message on the Lock Screen.

June 2025 updates – The following update is available for Surface Laptop 5 devices running Windows 10, Version 22H2 or greater.

Improvements and fixes:​​​​​​​