Android: Google veröffentlicht Details zum (wichtigen) September-Sicherheitsupdate

In der Vergangenheit enthielt die vierteljährlich erscheinende Pixel Drop von Google neben einigen neuen Funktionen (diese Monat mit dem neuen Design „Material 3 Expressive”) deutlich mehr Fehlerkorrekturen als die anderen monatlichen Sicherheitsupdates, die das Unternehmen für das Android-Betriebssystem bereitstellt. Auch das September-Sicherheitsupdate ist ein solches Update.

Hinsichtlich der Sicherheit ist das Sicherheitsupdate für diesen Monat besonders wichtig: Insgesamt werden 120 (!) Sicherheitslücken in der allgemeinen Android-Plattform geschlossen, darunter die zwei zuvor berichteten kritischen Schwachstellen.

Bei den Pixel-Modellen werden 23 zusätzliche (!) Sicherheitslücken geschlossen – das Update sollte daher umgehend installiert werden. Der Android– und Pixel-Sicherheitsbericht vom September enthält weitere Informationen zu den sicherheitsrelevanten Anpassungen und Änderungen.

Google scheint außerdem beim September-Sicherheitsupdate keine Scheu gehabt zu haben, sämtliche Bereiche des Systems gründlich zu optimieren und die größten Fehler zu beseitigen. Die Release Notes sind sehr umfangreich:

The September 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details

Audio

Fix for issue Call Audio quality in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions*[2]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Battery & Charging

Fix for: Battery Health display issues in certain conditions*[4]

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions*[2]

Bluetooth

Fix for improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth in certain conditions*[2]

Camera

General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions*[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser under certain conditions*[5]

Framework

Fix for an issue where users are unable to type and keyboard stops responding in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with the power button stops working, in certain instances when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C*[1]

Fix for secondary language showing up in quick settings in certain conditions*[2]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions*[2]

Kernel

Fix for a stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

System

Fix for a system stability and performance issues in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue causing Pixel launcher crash in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2]

User Interface

Fix for a crash impacting Android stability metrics*[2]

Fix for a Java crash in System UI related to the Quick Tap gesture*[2]

Fix for devices becoming unresponsive to touch across multiple screens or apps in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issues with navigation gestures in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for: Home button not responding reliably, leading to a frustrating user experience and difficulty navigating applications*[2]

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[3 ] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[4] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL