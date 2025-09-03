Android-Updates für Smartphones und Tablets: Samsung aktualisiert Übersicht
Samsung hat die Übersicht aller Smartphones und Tablets, die Updates für das Betriebssystem Android erhalten können, aktualisiert. Die Update-Politik des Unternehmens wurde in den letzten Jahren grundlegend erneuert und stark verbessert – ein wichtiger und richtiger Schritt meiner Meinung nach.
Das Unternehmen bietet Android OS-Updates sowie Updates für die One UI-Benutzeroberfläche für nicht nur die Flaggschiffe über einen Zeitraum von sieben Jahren an. Auch Modelle der Mittel- und Einsteigerklasse können von der Anpassung profitieren, zuletzt das Galaxy A17 5G und das Galaxy Tab S10 Lite.
Wann bekommt welches Modell ein Update?
In der Übersicht sind alle Modelle nochmals in verschiedene Kategorien unterteilt. Je nach Einstufung werden die Sicherheitsupdates monatlich, vierteljährlich oder halbjährlich veröffentlicht. Samsung aktualisiert die Übersicht nach und nach entsprechend, im September hat man jetzt einige Änderungen vorgenommen.
Derzeit werden 34 Galaxy-Modelle, darunter auch das Galaxy Z Fold 4 und das Galaxy Z Flip 4, monatlich mit Updates versorgt. 103 Modelle erhalten die wichtigen Updates vierteljährlich, darunter sämtliche Tablet-Modelle, egal ob Flaggschiff- oder Mittelklasse. Fünf Modelle werden nur noch alle sechs Monate mit Updates versorgt:
Current Models for Monthly Security Updates
- Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, W23, W23 Flip, W24, W24 Flip, W25, W25 Flip, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Enterprise Models: Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Galaxy XCover7, Galaxy XCover7 Pro
Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy A13, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04s, Galaxy A04e, Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34 5G
- Galaxy A05, Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A06, Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A16, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A07
- Galaxy C55 5G
- Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M04, Galaxy M14, Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Galaxy M44 5G, Galaxy M54 5G, Galaxy M05, Galaxy M15 5G, Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M55s 5G, Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M56 5G
- Galaxy F13, Galaxy F04, Galaxy F14, Galaxy F14 5G, Galaxy F34 5G, Galaxy F54 5G, Galaxy F05, Galaxy F15 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy F16 5G, Galaxy F36 5G, Galaxy F56 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
- Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab A9+(2025)
- Enterprise Models: Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active5, Galaxy XCover5
Current Models for Biannual Security Updates
- Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A03 core
- Galaxy M22, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy Tab A8
- W22 5G
in News
in Wearables
in Gaming
in Mobilität
in Firmware und OS
in Wearables
in News
in Handel
in Fintech
in Mobilität