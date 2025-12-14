Firmware und OS

macOS Tahoe: Zweites großes Update für die Mac-Plattform veröffentlicht

Bildquelle: Apple

Knapp eineinhalb Monate nach der Veröffentlichung des ersten großen Updates für das Betriebssystem macOS Tahoe aus dem Hause Apple folgt nun das zweite große Update, das die Versionsnummer auf 26.2 anhebt.

Laut Apple umfasst das Update die Funktion „Edge Light“ (Kantenlicht), um die Qualität von Videoanrufen bei schlechten Lichtverhältnissen zu verbessern. Darüber hinaus beinhaltet es etliche Fehlerbehebungen und schließt einige Sicherheitslücken.

Zum Stichwort Sicherheitslücken: In der aktuellen Version 26.2 von macOS Tahoe werden laut Release Notes insgesamt 50 Sicherheitslücken in einer Vielzahl von Systemkomponenten geschlossen. Darüber hinaus gibt es Verbesserungen im Bereich Podcasts und Spiele sowie weitere Anpassungen im System:

Edge Light

  • Edge Light video effect uses the Mac display to illuminate your face like a virtual ring light when you’re on a video call in low light
  • Customizable light width and temperature give you control over how you’re lit
  • Mouse awareness ensures that the light recedes when you need to access content underneath
  • Option to have the light turn on automatically in low light situations on Mac computers introduced in 2024 and later

Podcasts

  • Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate more episodes
  • Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript

Games

  • Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more
  • In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead
  • Connected controller support

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

  • AirDrop codes offer an additional layer of verification when using AirDrop with unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver’s device that the sender must enter to complete the transfer
  • Apple News Section links in the sidebar of the News app offer easy navigation to popular topics like Sports, Politics, Business, and Food
    Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the infinite canvas
  • Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks in Apple Music
  • Fixes an issue where pre-release albums in the library were not immediately playable at their release time

Das Update steht ab sofort für alle berechtigten Macs über die Softwareaktualisierung in den Systemeinstellungen zum Herunterladen bereit.


