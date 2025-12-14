macOS Tahoe: Zweites großes Update für die Mac-Plattform veröffentlicht

Knapp eineinhalb Monate nach der Veröffentlichung des ersten großen Updates für das Betriebssystem macOS Tahoe aus dem Hause Apple folgt nun das zweite große Update, das die Versionsnummer auf 26.2 anhebt.

Laut Apple umfasst das Update die Funktion „Edge Light“ (Kantenlicht), um die Qualität von Videoanrufen bei schlechten Lichtverhältnissen zu verbessern. Darüber hinaus beinhaltet es etliche Fehlerbehebungen und schließt einige Sicherheitslücken.

Zum Stichwort Sicherheitslücken: In der aktuellen Version 26.2 von macOS Tahoe werden laut Release Notes insgesamt 50 Sicherheitslücken in einer Vielzahl von Systemkomponenten geschlossen. Darüber hinaus gibt es Verbesserungen im Bereich Podcasts und Spiele sowie weitere Anpassungen im System:

Edge Light

Edge Light video effect uses the Mac display to illuminate your face like a virtual ring light when you’re on a video call in low light

Customizable light width and temperature give you control over how you’re lit

Mouse awareness ensures that the light recedes when you need to access content underneath

Option to have the light turn on automatically in low light situations on Mac computers introduced in 2024 and later

Podcasts

Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate more episodes

Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript

Games

Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more

In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead

Connected controller support

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: