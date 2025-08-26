Firmware und OS

Nothing Phone 2a: Neues Update umfasst September-Sicherheitsupdate und mehr

Bildquelle: Nothing

Besitzer eines Nothing Phone 2a können sich freuen: Nothing hat für das Mittelklasse-Smartphone aus dem letzten Jahr ein neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht. Dieses umfasst nicht nur das September-Sicherheitsupdate, sondern beinhaltet auch einige Fehlerbehebungen.

Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und wird in den nächsten Tagen weitgehend verfügbar sein. Die ausführlichen Release Notes lassen sich wie üblich im offiziellen Nothing-Forum einsehen:

What’s New in This Update

Widgets

  • Shared widgets now support more sticker types.
  • Pedometer and Screentime now support sharing.
  • Location Access prompt in Weather widget is optimised.

Camera

  • Enhanced stability of the Camera.
  • Added default gallery option for previewing photos in Camera app settings.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Improved the stability of Pop-up View.
  • Fixed tiles display errors in Quick Settings.
  • Resolved the issue of failing to open PDFs in Cloned apps.
  • Optimised the display of VoNR icon in the status bar.
  • Optimised battery usage when connecting watches to the phone.
  • Fixed Inter font display issues in Instagram, Subito and other apps.
  • Enhanced system stability and optimised system performance.
  • Updated to September security patch.

Nothing verspricht für das Smartphone insgesamt drei große AndroidUpdates bis Android 17 sowie vier Jahre lang Sicherheitsupdates. Mit Nothing OS 3.0 auf Basis von Android 15 ist bereits Mitte Dezember des letzten Jahres ein großes AndroidUpdate für das Smartphone erschienen.


