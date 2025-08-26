Nothing Phone 2a: Neues Update umfasst September-Sicherheitsupdate und mehr

Besitzer eines Nothing Phone 2a können sich freuen: Nothing hat für das Mittelklasse-Smartphone aus dem letzten Jahr ein neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht. Dieses umfasst nicht nur das September-Sicherheitsupdate, sondern beinhaltet auch einige Fehlerbehebungen.

Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und wird in den nächsten Tagen weitgehend verfügbar sein. Die ausführlichen Release Notes lassen sich wie üblich im offiziellen Nothing-Forum einsehen:

What’s New in This Update

Widgets

Shared widgets now support more sticker types.

Pedometer and Screentime now support sharing.

Location Access prompt in Weather widget is optimised.

Camera

Enhanced stability of the Camera.

Added default gallery option for previewing photos in Camera app settings.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes