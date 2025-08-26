Nothing Phone 2a: Neues Update umfasst September-Sicherheitsupdate und mehr
Besitzer eines Nothing Phone 2a können sich freuen: Nothing hat für das Mittelklasse-Smartphone aus dem letzten Jahr ein neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht. Dieses umfasst nicht nur das September-Sicherheitsupdate, sondern beinhaltet auch einige Fehlerbehebungen.
Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und wird in den nächsten Tagen weitgehend verfügbar sein. Die ausführlichen Release Notes lassen sich wie üblich im offiziellen Nothing-Forum einsehen:
What’s New in This Update
Widgets
- Shared widgets now support more sticker types.
- Pedometer and Screentime now support sharing.
- Location Access prompt in Weather widget is optimised.
Camera
- Enhanced stability of the Camera.
- Added default gallery option for previewing photos in Camera app settings.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Improved the stability of Pop-up View.
- Fixed tiles display errors in Quick Settings.
- Resolved the issue of failing to open PDFs in Cloned apps.
- Optimised the display of VoNR icon in the status bar.
- Optimised battery usage when connecting watches to the phone.
- Fixed Inter font display issues in Instagram, Subito and other apps.
- Enhanced system stability and optimised system performance.
- Updated to September security patch.
in Marktgeschehen
in Dienste
in Dienste
in Marktgeschehen
in Handel
in Fintech
in News
in Tarife
in Telekom
in Dienste