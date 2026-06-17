Firmware und Updates

Nothing Phone 3: Juni Firmware-Update veröffentlicht

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Nothing setzt sein Update-Versprechen einmal mehr um und hat wie angekündigt zwei Monate nach dem April Firmware-Update das aktuelle Firmware-Update für Juni veröffentlicht. Es trägt die Versionsnummer B4.1-260603-1221 und wird ab sofort ausgerollt.

Den Release Notes zufolge erhält der Lock Screen die Funktion „Depth Effect”. Darüber hinaus wurden die Kamerastabilität, die Bluetooth-Verbindung und die allgemeine Systemstabilität verbessert. Das Firmware-Update umfasst außerdem das Sicherheitsupdate vom Juni.

What’s New in This Update

  • Lock screen customisation now supports Depth effect (Beta) and adjustable clock face sizes and alignments.
  • Depth effect (Beta) is now compatible with Atmosphere wallpapers.
  • The status bar now displays the dedicated icon of Nothing headphones when connected.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Refined the volume slider to allow seamless and more precise adjustment when dragging.
  • Improved Launcher animations for a smoother and more fluid experience.
  • Optimised audio playback to prevent unexpected volume fluctuations in certain scenarios.
  • Enhanced overall camera stability.
  • Enhanced Bluetooth connection stability.
  • Enhanced overall system stability.
  • Updated to June 2026 security patch.

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