Nothing Phone 3: Juni Firmware-Update veröffentlicht
Nothing setzt sein Update-Versprechen einmal mehr um und hat wie angekündigt zwei Monate nach dem April Firmware-Update das aktuelle Firmware-Update für Juni veröffentlicht. Es trägt die Versionsnummer B4.1-260603-1221 und wird ab sofort ausgerollt.
Den Release Notes zufolge erhält der Lock Screen die Funktion „Depth Effect”. Darüber hinaus wurden die Kamerastabilität, die Bluetooth-Verbindung und die allgemeine Systemstabilität verbessert. Das Firmware-Update umfasst außerdem das Sicherheitsupdate vom Juni.
What’s New in This Update
- Lock screen customisation now supports Depth effect (Beta) and adjustable clock face sizes and alignments.
- Depth effect (Beta) is now compatible with Atmosphere wallpapers.
- The status bar now displays the dedicated icon of Nothing headphones when connected.
General Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Refined the volume slider to allow seamless and more precise adjustment when dragging.
- Improved Launcher animations for a smoother and more fluid experience.
- Optimised audio playback to prevent unexpected volume fluctuations in certain scenarios.
- Enhanced overall camera stability.
- Enhanced Bluetooth connection stability.
- Enhanced overall system stability.
- Updated to June 2026 security patch.
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