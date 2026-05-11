Firmware und Updates

Nothing Phone 4a: Neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht

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Fast genau einen Monat nach der Veröffentlichung des April Firmware-Updates steht für Besitzer eines Nothing Phone 4a nun bereits ein weiteres Firmware-Update bereit. Dieses spendiert dem Smartphone-Modell nicht nur das Sicherheitsupdate für den Monat Mai, sondern auch eine Funktion, die bereits für weitere Nothing-Smartphones ausgerollt wurde.

Das Nothing Phone 4a unterstützt ab sofort auch die KI-gestützte Transkriptionsfunktion namens Essential Voice. Darüber hinaus gibt es die üblichen Verbesserungen der Systemstabilität und einige Verbesserungen der Kamera-Funktionen. Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar, die Release Notes sehen wie folgt aus:

What’s New in This Update

Essential Voice – Essential Voice, a new AI-powered speech-to-text feature, lets you focus on your ideas efficiently. Tap the icon on the keyboard or long-press the Essential key when using the keyboard to start. Key features include:

  • Cleans up transcriptions by filtering out interjections, filler words, and repetitions, while intelligently handling your self-corrections.
  • Translates on the fly by detecting your translation intent and inserting the translated text directly.
  • Allows you to store personal phrases, like email addresses, and automatically inserts them when triggered by corresponding speech.
  • Formats the text automatically by converting speech into structured lists, steps, or bullet points when identifying those contents from the speaker.

Camera Enhancements

  • Enhanced video call stability and image quality when using certain third-party apps.
  • Refined skin tones and portrait focus performance to ensure a more natural look in certain scenes.
  • Optimised tone balance and colour rendering for more vivid captures across various environments.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Added lock screen depth effect support for Atmosphere wallpapers. Update to the latest version of Nothing Wallpaper via Google Play to use it.
  • Enhanced setup wizard and upgrade stability to ensure a smooth process.
  • Enhanced overall system stability.
  • Updated to May 2026 security patch.

Essential Voice: Nothing kündigt KI-gestützte Transkriptionsfunktion an

Essential Space ist eine KI-gestützte Funktion, die auf einigen neueren Nothing-Smartphones zur Verfügung steht und als zentraler "Sammelbecken" für Informationen…

24. April 2026 | Jetzt lesen →

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