Nothing Phone 4a: Neues Firmware-Update veröffentlicht

Fast genau einen Monat nach der Veröffentlichung des April Firmware-Updates steht für Besitzer eines Nothing Phone 4a nun bereits ein weiteres Firmware-Update bereit. Dieses spendiert dem Smartphone-Modell nicht nur das Sicherheitsupdate für den Monat Mai, sondern auch eine Funktion, die bereits für weitere Nothing-Smartphones ausgerollt wurde.

Das Nothing Phone 4a unterstützt ab sofort auch die KI-gestützte Transkriptionsfunktion namens Essential Voice. Darüber hinaus gibt es die üblichen Verbesserungen der Systemstabilität und einige Verbesserungen der Kamera-Funktionen. Das Update ist ab sofort verfügbar, die Release Notes sehen wie folgt aus:

What’s New in This Update

Essential Voice – Essential Voice, a new AI-powered speech-to-text feature, lets you focus on your ideas efficiently. Tap the icon on the keyboard or long-press the Essential key when using the keyboard to start. Key features include:

Cleans up transcriptions by filtering out interjections, filler words, and repetitions, while intelligently handling your self-corrections.

Translates on the fly by detecting your translation intent and inserting the translated text directly.

Allows you to store personal phrases, like email addresses, and automatically inserts them when triggered by corresponding speech.

Formats the text automatically by converting speech into structured lists, steps, or bullet points when identifying those contents from the speaker.

Camera Enhancements

Enhanced video call stability and image quality when using certain third-party apps.

Refined skin tones and portrait focus performance to ensure a more natural look in certain scenes.

Optimised tone balance and colour rendering for more vivid captures across various environments.

General Improvements and Bug Fixes