Pompeji, X-Men 97, Naruto und mehr: Neu bei Disney+ im Juli 2026
Disney+ erweitert sein Programm im Juli 2026 um neue Serien, Filme und exklusive Eigenproduktionen. Nutzer können aus drei Abo-Modellen wählen.
Disney+ bietet Inhalte von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic sowie der Plattform Hulu und Star an. Letztere umfasst laut Unternehmensangaben Serien und Filme der Disney-Kreativstudios, darunter Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios und das bekannte Searchlight Pictures.
Der Dienst richtet sich an Abonnenten ab 18 Jahren und bietet drei Tarifoptionen: „Standard mit Werbung“ (5,99 € pro Monat), „Standard“ (9,99 € pro Monat oder 99,90 € pro Jahr) und „Premium“ (13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr).
Highlights für Disney+
- „Shifting Gears” – Staffel 2 – Ab 8. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
- „R.J. Decker“ – Staffel 1 – Ab 14. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
- „The Cult of NatureBoy” – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) – Ab 15. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
- „Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” – Ab 17. Juli auf Disney+ streamen
- National Geographics „Pompeji mit Tom Hiddleston” – Ab 23. Juli auf Disney+ streamen
- „Furious” – Staffel 1 – Ab 27. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
Weitere Neustarts für Disney+
1. Juli
+ Marvel Animation „X-Men 97” – Staffel 2 (Marvel)
+ Flex X Cop – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)
+ Abandonados: Im Stich gelassen – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) (Hulu)
+ Would you marry me – Staffel 1 (Hulu)
3. Juli
+ The Simpsons: Simpsley (Disney+ Exclusive Episode)
4. Juli
+ The Husband – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)
5. Juli
+ National Geographics „Hammerhaie hautnah mit Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)
8. Juli
+ Squatters: Get the F*** out of my House – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)
+ Bluey Sammlung – Staffel 1 (Disney)
15. Juli
+ Grey’s Anatomy – Staffel 22 (Neue Episoden)
20. Juli
+ King of the Hill – Staffel 15
22. Juli
+ 9-1-1: Notruf L.A. – Staffel 9 (Neue Episoden)
Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+
1. Juli
+ Dirty Dancing
+ Paper & Glue
+ Sir Alex Ferguson: Nie aufgeben
+ The Sparks Brothers
3. Juli
+ National Geographics „Weiße Haie vor Kanada“ (National Geographic)
8. Juli
+ National Geographics „Haiangriffen auf der Spur“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Naruto – Staffel 3
+ Sofia die Erste: Königliche Zauberschule – Staffel 1 (Disney)
+ Sofia die Erste: Magische Freunde (Kurzgeschichten) – Staffel 1 (Disney)
15. Juli
+ National Geographics „Schwarzmärkte hautnah mit Mariana van Zeller“ – Staffel 5 (National Geographic)
+ Waustelle – Alle Pfoten packen an – Staffel 2 (Disney)
+ SuperKitties – Staffel 3 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)
+ Liar – Staffel 1
+ Charlotte Link – Die Betrogene
+ Monsieur Blake zu Diensten
+ Giant Little Ones
+ Jesus Rolls – Niemand verarscht Jesus
+ So ist das Leben – Life Itself
+ Liebe ist…
+ Die Macht des Bösen
+ Mr. Holmes
+ Rebel in the Rye
+ Romance & Cigarettes
+ A United Kingdom – Ihre Liebe verändert die Welt
+ Immer Ärger mit Grandpa
+ Die Frau in Gold
20. Juli
+ Beyblade X – Staffel 2
22. Juli
+ Die Bergretter – Staffel 17
+ Crystal Wall – Staffel 1
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