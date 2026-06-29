Pompeji, X-Men 97, Naruto und mehr: Neu bei Disney+ im Juli 2026

Disney+ erweitert sein Programm im Juli 2026 um neue Serien, Filme und exklusive Eigenproduktionen. Nutzer können aus drei Abo-Modellen wählen.

Disney+ bietet Inhalte von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic sowie der Plattform Hulu und Star an. Letztere umfasst laut Unternehmensangaben Serien und Filme der Disney-Kreativstudios, darunter Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios und das bekannte Searchlight Pictures.

Der Dienst richtet sich an Abonnenten ab 18 Jahren und bietet drei Tarifoptionen: „Standard mit Werbung“ (5,99 € pro Monat), „Standard“ (9,99 € pro Monat oder 99,90 € pro Jahr) und „Premium“ (13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr).

Highlights für Disney+

„Shifting Gears” – Staffel 2 – Ab 8. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+

„R.J. Decker“ – Staffel 1 – Ab 14. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+

„The Cult of NatureBoy” – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) – Ab 15. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+

„Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” – Ab 17. Juli auf Disney+ streamen

National Geographics „Pompeji mit Tom Hiddleston” – Ab 23. Juli auf Disney+ streamen

„Furious” – Staffel 1 – Ab 27. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

1. Juli

+ Marvel Animation „X-Men 97” – Staffel 2 (Marvel)

+ Flex X Cop – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

+ Abandonados: Im Stich gelassen – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) (Hulu)

+ Would you marry me – Staffel 1 (Hulu)

3. Juli

+ The Simpsons: Simpsley (Disney+ Exclusive Episode)

4. Juli

+ The Husband – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

5. Juli

+ National Geographics „Hammerhaie hautnah mit Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)

8. Juli

+ Squatters: Get the F*** out of my House – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

+ Bluey Sammlung – Staffel 1 (Disney)

15. Juli

+ Grey’s Anatomy – Staffel 22 (Neue Episoden)

20. Juli

+ King of the Hill – Staffel 15

22. Juli

+ 9-1-1: Notruf L.A. – Staffel 9 (Neue Episoden)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

1. Juli

+ Dirty Dancing

+ Paper & Glue

+ Sir Alex Ferguson: Nie aufgeben

+ The Sparks Brothers

3. Juli

+ National Geographics „Weiße Haie vor Kanada“ (National Geographic)

8. Juli

+ National Geographics „Haiangriffen auf der Spur“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Naruto – Staffel 3

+ Sofia die Erste: Königliche Zauberschule – Staffel 1 (Disney)

+ Sofia die Erste: Magische Freunde (Kurzgeschichten) – Staffel 1 (Disney)

15. Juli

+ National Geographics „Schwarzmärkte hautnah mit Mariana van Zeller“ – Staffel 5 (National Geographic)

+ Waustelle – Alle Pfoten packen an – Staffel 2 (Disney)

+ SuperKitties – Staffel 3 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)

+ Liar – Staffel 1

+ Charlotte Link – Die Betrogene

+ Monsieur Blake zu Diensten

+ Giant Little Ones

+ Jesus Rolls – Niemand verarscht Jesus

+ So ist das Leben – Life Itself

+ Liebe ist…

+ Die Macht des Bösen

+ Mr. Holmes

+ Rebel in the Rye

+ Romance & Cigarettes

+ A United Kingdom – Ihre Liebe verändert die Welt

+ Immer Ärger mit Grandpa

+ Die Frau in Gold

20. Juli

+ Beyblade X – Staffel 2

22. Juli

+ Die Bergretter – Staffel 17

+ Crystal Wall – Staffel 1

Zu Disney+

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