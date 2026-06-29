Unterhaltung

Pompeji, X-Men 97, Naruto und mehr: Neu bei Disney+ im Juli 2026

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Disney+ erweitert sein Programm im Juli 2026 um neue Serien, Filme und exklusive Eigenproduktionen. Nutzer können aus drei Abo-Modellen wählen.

Disney+ bietet Inhalte von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic sowie der Plattform Hulu und Star an. Letztere umfasst laut Unternehmensangaben Serien und Filme der Disney-Kreativstudios, darunter Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios und das bekannte Searchlight Pictures.

Der Dienst richtet sich an Abonnenten ab 18 Jahren und bietet drei Tarifoptionen: „Standard mit Werbung“ (5,99 € pro Monat), „Standard“ (9,99 € pro Monat oder 99,90 € pro Jahr) und „Premium“ (13,99 € pro Monat oder 139,90 € pro Jahr).

Highlights für Disney+

  • „Shifting Gears” – Staffel 2 – Ab 8. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „R.J. Decker“ – Staffel 1 – Ab 14. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „The Cult of NatureBoy” – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) – Ab 15. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+
  • „Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” – Ab 17. Juli auf Disney+ streamen
  • National Geographics „Pompeji mit Tom Hiddleston” – Ab 23. Juli auf Disney+ streamen
  • „Furious” – Staffel 1 – Ab 27. Juli exklusiv auf Disney+

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

1. Juli

+  Marvel Animation „X-Men 97” – Staffel 2 (Marvel)

+  Flex X Cop – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

+  Abandonados: Im Stich gelassen – Staffel 1 (OV/UT) (Hulu)

+  Would you marry me – Staffel 1 (Hulu)

3. Juli

+  The Simpsons: Simpsley (Disney+ Exclusive Episode)

4. Juli

+  The Husband – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

5. Juli

+  National Geographics „Hammerhaie hautnah mit Bertie Gregory” (National Geographic)

8. Juli

+  Squatters: Get the F*** out of my House – Staffel 1 (Hulu) (OV/UT)

+  Bluey Sammlung – Staffel 1 (Disney)

15. Juli

+  Grey’s Anatomy – Staffel 22 (Neue Episoden)

20. Juli

+  King of the Hill – Staffel 15

22. Juli

+  9-1-1: Notruf L.A. – Staffel 9 (Neue Episoden)

Neue Katalog-Titel bei Disney+

1. Juli

+  Dirty Dancing

+  Paper & Glue

+  Sir Alex Ferguson: Nie aufgeben

+  The Sparks Brothers

3. Juli

+  National Geographics „Weiße Haie vor Kanada“ (National Geographic)

8. Juli

+  National Geographics „Haiangriffen auf der Spur“ – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+  Naruto – Staffel 3

+  Sofia die Erste: Königliche Zauberschule – Staffel 1 (Disney)

+  Sofia die Erste: Magische Freunde (Kurzgeschichten) – Staffel 1 (Disney)

15. Juli

+  National Geographics „Schwarzmärkte hautnah mit Mariana van Zeller“ – Staffel 5 (National Geographic)

+  Waustelle – Alle Pfoten packen an – Staffel 2 (Disney)

+  SuperKitties – Staffel 3 (Neue Episoden) (Disney)

+  Liar – Staffel 1

+  Charlotte Link – Die Betrogene

+  Monsieur Blake zu Diensten

+  Giant Little Ones

+  Jesus Rolls – Niemand verarscht Jesus

+  So ist das Leben – Life Itself

+  Liebe ist…

+  Die Macht des Bösen

+  Mr. Holmes

+  Rebel in the Rye

+  Romance & Cigarettes

+  A United Kingdom – Ihre Liebe verändert die Welt

+  Immer Ärger mit Grandpa

+  Die Frau in Gold

20. Juli

+  Beyblade X – Staffel 2

22. Juli

+  Die Bergretter – Staffel 17

+  Crystal Wall – Staffel 1

Zu Disney+

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