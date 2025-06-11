Android: Google veröffentlicht Details zum Juni-Sicherheitsupdate

Google hat das große Android-Update mit der Versionsnummer 16 sowie das vierteljährliche Pixel-Drop wie erwartet veröffentlicht. Parallel dazu gibt das Unternehmen auch das monatliche Sicherheitsupdate für den Monat Juni heraus.

Das Update wird ab sofort ausgerollt und bringt neben diversen sicherheitsrelevanten Anpassungen und dem Schließen von Sicherheitslücken für verschiedene Pixel-Geräte und die allgemeine Android-Plattform auch einige Verbesserungen und Fehlerbehebungen im Zusammenhang mit Android 16 mit sich.

Den Release Notes ist zu entnehmen, dass erneut zahlreiche Sicherheitslücken geschlossen und zahlreiche Fehler behoben wurden – das Update sollte also wie immer sofort installiert werden und gilt für Besitzer eines Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL und 9 Pro Fold. Weitere Informationen zu den Anpassungen und Änderungen in Bezug auf die Sicherheit sind im Android– und Pixel-Sicherheitsbericht vom Juni enthalten.

The June 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions*[3]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing certain Bluetooth devices to disconnect under certain conditions*[1]

Camera

Fix for improving camera stability under certain conditions*[1]

Display & Graphics

General improvements to display stability*[5]

Framework

Fix for issue with inconsistent light/dark theme notifications under certain conditions*[1]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions*[1]

Sensors

Additional tuning for haptics intensity and response in certain conditions*[4]

Fix for improving screen brightness transitions under certain conditions*[6]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[3]

User Interface

Fix for an issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content, ensuring that the entire content is captured correctly*[1]

Fix for an issue where notification symbols could overlap in the status bar under certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue where the home button does not show from the lock screen under certain conditions*[5]

Fix for an issue where the wrong wallpaper was sometimes displayed in the WallpaperPicker in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for an issue with missing notifications under certain conditions*[1]

Fix for improvement in weather tapping accuracy and experience when using At a Glance widget*[1]

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

*[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[4] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a Pixel Fold

*[5] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[6] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a