Apple iOS 16.2 ist da: Das steckt im großen Update

Eigentlich hätte ich schon letzte Woche mit dem letzten großen Update für 2022 bei Apple gerechnet, doch man benötigt noch etwas mehr Zeit. Stattdessen gab es den Release Candidate und dieser enthielt keine Fehler, daher geht es ab heute los.

Apple verteilt also ab sofort die finale Version von iOS 16.2 und darüber hinaus gibt es auch iPadOS 16.2, tvOs 16.2, watchOS 9.2 und macOS 13.1. Bei Apple spendiert man den Geräten also eine frische Software mit neuen Features zum Jahresende.

Mit dabei ist Apple Music Sing, eine neue App namens Freeform, mehr Sicherheit und vieles mehr. Und beim iPhone 14 Pro gibt es endlich eine Option, bei der man beim Always-On-Display das Wallpaper und Benachrichtigungen deaktivieren kann.

Apple iOS 16.2 offizieller Changelog

Freeform

  • Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone
  • A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more
    Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger

Apple Music Sing

  • A new way to sing along with millions of your favorite songs in Apple Music
  • Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo, or mix it up
  • Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

  • New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

Lock Screen

  • New settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Sleep widget lets you view your most recent sleep data
  • Medications widget lets you view reminders and quickly access your schedule

Game Center

  • SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with
  • Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games right from your Home Screen

Apple TV

  • Live Activities for Apple TV app let you follow your favorite teams with live scores right on your Lock Screen or in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Home

  • Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

  • Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text
  • Turn Off Hide IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari
  • News articles in Weather display information relevant to the weather in that location
  • Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note
  • AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
  • Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

