Call of Duty: UK-Behörde glaubt an eine Zukunft auf der PlayStation

Derzeit beschäftigen sich die Behörden dieser Welt mit der Übernahme von Activision Blizzard durch Microsoft, denn Sony hat Bedenken gestreut und den Eindruck erweckt, dass Call of Duty bald ein exklusiver Xbox-Titel sein wird.

Microsoft geht seit dem in die Offensive und bietet jedem Partner einen Deal über eine Laufzeit von 10 Jahren an. Sony hat bisher abgelehnt. Doch eine Behörde, die hier Zweifel hatte, hat nun eingelenkt. In Großbritannien ist man jetzt entspannt.

Es gibt zwar noch Skepsis mit Blick auf Cloud-Gaming, aber man hat neue Daten erhalten, welche die CMA überzeugt hat, dass Microsoft weiterhin ein Interesse daran hat, dass man Call of Duty langfristig auf der PlayStation anbieten wird. Falls man das nicht mehr tut, dann würde ein zu großer finanzieller Schaden entstehen.

Die CMA hat noch nicht zugestimmt, aber das ist ein weitere wichtiger Meilenstein für Microsoft. Ich bin echt froh, wenn dieses Thema endlich mal ein Ende findet.

While the CMA’s original analysis indicated that this strategy would be profitable under most scenarios, new data (which provides better insight into the actual purchasing behaviour of CoD gamers) indicates that this strategy would be significantly loss-making under any plausible scenario. On this basis, the updated analysis now shows that it would not be commercially beneficial to Microsoft to make CoD exclusive to Xbox following the deal, but that Microsoft will instead still have the incentive to continue to make the game available on PlayStation.