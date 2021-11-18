Unterhaltung

Das seht ihr im Dezember bei Disney+

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Boba Fett Serie

Disney hat heute die Streaming-Highlights für Dezember 2021 genannt und macht somit den Anfang. Wer die Inhalte bei Disney+ sehen möchte, der benötigt natürlich ein Abo bei Disney+ (kostet 8,99 Euro pro Monat oder 89,90 Euro pro Jahr).

Mein Highlight wird kommenden Monat der Start von Boba Fett sein, da geht es aber erst am 29. Dezember los. Da mir The Mandalorian am Ende deutlich besser als erwartet gefallen hat und die nächste Staffel noch dauert, freue ich mich darauf.

Highlights für Disney+

  • „Ein großer Sprung“

    Original Serie

    Ab 1. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+

  • „The Last Duell”

    Ab 1. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+ streamen

  • „Gregs Tagebuch: Von Idioten umzingelt!”

    Disney+ Original

    Ab 3. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+

  • „Welcome to Earth”

    Disney+ Original

    Ab 8. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+

  • „Ron läuft schief”

    Ab 15. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+ streamen

  • „Wunderbare Jahre”

    Original Serie

    Ab 22. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+

  • „Das Buch von Boba Fett”

    Disney+ Original

    Ab 29. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+

  • „Nomadland”

    Ab 31. Dezember exklusiv auf Disney+ streamen

Weitere Neustarts für Disney+

15. Dezember

+   Foodtastic – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)

17. Dezember

+   Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (Disney+ Original)

29. Dezember

+   Club Micky Maus – Staffel 4 (Kurzfilm / Disney+ Original)

31. Dezember

+   Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself (Star)

Neue Katalogtitel für Disney+

1. Dezember

+   Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 5, 7, 11, 14-16 (National Geographic)

+   Der Zweite Weltkrieg – Apokalypse der Moderne – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Small World – Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Staffel 7 (Marvel)

3. Dezember

+   King Arthur (Star)

+   Life of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger (Star)

+   Little Miss Sunshine (Star)

+   The Nightcrawlers (National Geographic)

+   Der gebuchte Mann (Star)

+   Titanic (Star)

+   Die Virus-Jäger (National Geographic)

+  Spielt das Wetter verrückt? (National Geographic)

8. Dezember

+   Good Trouble – Staffel 3 (Star)

+   Trust – Staffel 1 (Star)

10. Dezember

+   Zurück von den Toten (National Geographic)

15. Dezember

+   Abenteuer Ägypten – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Muppet Babies (Disney)

17. Dezember

+   Al Davis vs. the NFL (ESPN / Star)

+   Angry Sky (ESPN / Star)

+   The Band that wouldn’t die (ESPN / Star)

+   The Best that never was (ESPN / Star)

+   Big Shot (ESPN / Star)

+   Brian and the Boz (ESPN / Star)

+   Broke (ESPN / Star)

+   D-Day: Operation Neptune (National Geographic)

+   Fantastic Lies (ESPN / Star)

+   Galacticos (ESPN / Star)

+   No Crossover: Allen (ESPN / Star)

+   Port Security: Hamburg (National Geographic)

+   Run Ricky Run (ESPN / Star)

+   Silly little Game (ESPN / Star)

+   Slaying the Badger (ESPN / Star)

+   Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFI? (ESPN / Star)

+   This magic Moment (ESPN / Star)

+   Unsinkbar: Japans verschollenes Schlachtschiff (National Geographic)

+   Naturgewalten hautnah (National Geographic)

22. Dezember

+   Brickleberry – Staffel 1-3 (Star)

+   Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 3 (Star)

24. Dezember

+   25 Stunden (Star)

+   The Favourite – Intrigen und Irrsinn (Star)

+   Begabt – Die Gleichung eines Lebens (Star)

+   Taffe Mädels (Star)

+   Juno (Star)

29. Dezember

+   Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – Staffel 1&2 (Star)

+   Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)

31. Dezember

+   Maze Runner – Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone (Star)

+   Pearl Harbor (Star)

+   The Rock – Fels der Entscheidung (Star)

