Elektroautos von Lucid sind wohl Ladenhüter

5 months ago, Lucid apparently had 28,000+ reservations…

Since then Lucid has delivered 2,810 vehicles.

90% of the reservations have mysteriously disappeared.

Every variant of the Lucid Air is now available – nobody is “waiting” for their preorder.

— Sasha Yanshin (@sashayanshin) August 5, 2023