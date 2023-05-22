Google Brand Week: Amazon reduziert Pixel-Hardware und mehr
Amazon reduziert ab sofort im Rahmen der Google Brand Week verschiedene Pixel-Produkte und weitere Google-Hardware.
Mit dabei sind nicht nur Pixel-Smartphones, sondern ebenfalls die Pixel Buds Pro oder die Buds A series. Auch die Pixel Watch in beiden Ausführungen oder Chromecast, Google Wifi, Nest Wifi, Nest Camera und einiges mehr sind Teil der Aktion.
Die Rabatte sind noch bis zum 28. Mai 2023 verfügbar bzw. solange der Vorrat reicht. Wie immer gilt: Preisvergleich vor dem Kauf nicht vergessen.
Google Brand Week: Produkt und Rabatthöhe
- Pixel 6a + Chromecast HD -26 %
- Pixel 6a -24 %
- Pixel 7 128 GB -11 %
- Pixel 7 256 GB -9 %
- Pixel 7 Pro 128 GB -14 %
- Pixel 7 Pro 256 GB -13 %
- Pixel 7 128 GB + Buds Pro -31 %
- Pixel 7 256 GB + Buds Pro -28 %
- Pixel 7 Pro 128 GB Buds Pro -29 %
- Pixel 7 Pro 256 GB + Buds Pro -26 %
- Pixel Buds Pro -18 %
- Buds A series -30 %
- Pixel Watch LTE -19 %
- Pixel Watch WiFi -21 %
- Chromecast w/Google TV White 4K -14 %
- Chromecast w/Google TV Blue 4K -14 %
- Chromecast w/Google TV HD -18 %
- Google Wifi Pack 1 -30 %
- Google Wifi Pack 3 -25 %
- Nest Wifi Pro 1 Pack -9 %
- Nest Wifi Pro 2 Pack -12 %
- Nest Cam Indoor (Wired) -30 %
- Nest Camera (Battery) 1PK -25 %
- Nest Camera (Battery) 2PK -22 %
- Nest Camera (Battery) Floodlight -27 %
- Nest Doorbell (Battery) -25 %
- Protect -8 %
Als Anlaufstelle für aktuelle Rabattaktionen dient wie üblich eine Übersichtsseite bei Amazon, welche die verschiedenen Angebote auflistet. Dort lassen sich auch unkompliziert weitere Filter setzen. Zum Beispiel kann man sich darüber ausschließlich rabattierte Elektronikprodukte anzeigen lassen.
Amazon Prime kann über eine kostenlose Probemitgliedschaft 30 Tage getestet werden.
