Huawei EMUI 10.1: Was ist neu?

We’re not going to let your phone stand in the way of your productivity. With #Multi-Window, you can work on two apps simultaneously, drag & drop content between two apps, or message your friend in floating windows without leaving the current app. #EMUI10.1 #HuaweiP40 pic.twitter.com/pz352KKkfh

— EMUI (@HuaweiEMUI) March 26, 2020