Microsoft bestätigt Ende von Windows 10X

Microsoft hat heute bestätigt, was sich schon letzte Woche angedeutet hat: Die Entwicklung an Windows 10X wurde eingestellt. Die Version von Windows 10 wurde für Dual-Screen-Geräte geplant und Ende 2019 mit dem Surface Neo präsentiert.

Dann gab es 2020 eine kleine Planänderung mit der Pandemie und man wollte Windows 10X doch erst für Laptops anpassen und Chrome OS angreifen. Nun hat man auch diesen Plan eingestellt und Windows 10X wird doch nicht kommen.

Microsoft möchte ein paar Ideen, die man für Windows 10X entwickelt hat, in den kommenden Jahren in Windows 10 einfließen lassen. Die spannende Frage ist nun auch: War es das mit dem Surface Neo? Ich gehe aktuell stark davon aus.

Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company.


